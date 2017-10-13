News By Tag
Calling all Flossy Posses! 25th Annual Philly's Men Are Cookin' Celebrates Mardi Gras In November
Fox 29's Alex Holley & Quincy Harris To Drive Philadelphia's Most Anticipated Party Down Bourbon Street Inside The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. Philly's Most Recognizable Men Will Stir Up The Fun In Support Of Scholarships
Fox 29's Alex Holley from Good Day Philadelphia and Quincy Harris host of the new Q Show will add star power and excitement as emcees for the event. Holley is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Harris has been a celebrity chef for Philly's Men Are Cookin' since the event started in 1992.
Browns Family Shoprite is a proud sponsor, and owner Jeff Brown will be on hand along with more than 200 of Philadelphia's most recognizable men like: Philadelphia City Councilman Curtis Jones; Anzio Williams, Vice President of News for NBC; Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler and Chris "Flood The Drummer" Norris hosts of "Wake Up With WURD" on WURD Radio; and Marcus Allen, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The volunteer chefs will showcase their culinary talents preparing and serving signature dishes including Jambalaya-Cajun Creole, Spicy Trinidadian Wings, and Sweet Potato Cheesecake.
Philly's Men Are Cookin' is the city's most anticipated event of the year full of glitz, glamour, good food, and it's all for a great cause. "Philly's Men Are Cookin' is our signature fundraising event," says Jacqueline Lynne Washington, President of The Ivy Legacy Foundation. "Money raised from this one night will literally fuel our engines for the upcoming year, and allow us to continue making a difference in the greater Philadelphia community through mentoring programs and scholarship distribution."
The backdrop for Philly's Men Are Cookin' is one of the world's greatest sports car collection at The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum where partygoers will be able to see nearly 100 rare, historic cars including Ferraris, Alfa Romeos, Bugattis, Bentleys, and Aston Martins.
Don't miss Philly's Men Are Cookin', Saturday, November 11, 2017, from 7PM-11PM. For chef registration and ticket information go to http://www.ivylegacy.org. All media inquiries should be directed to TylerMadePR via email tylermadepr@
The Ivy Legacy Foundation
The mission of The Ivy Legacy Foundation is to support, financially, our key initiatives including Educational Enrichment, Health Promotion, Family Strengthening, Environmental Ownership and Global Impact. The foundation of these programs is to provide scholarship dollars for college-bound students and mentoring for middle and high school age children. Since it was founded in 1995, more than $300,000 in scholarships has been awarded to Philadelphia area students. Significant contributions have also been made in support of charities and community-based organizations in Philadelphia serving the tremendous needs that exist among our local population. Some of the charitable organizations supported by The Ivy Legacy Foundation include the ASCEND Mentoring Program, Emerging Young Leaders, Girls Inc., the Alzheimer's Association, and American Heart Association.
www.TheIvyLegacyFoundation.org
215-848-4735
***@tylermadepr.com
