Paper Mart Partnered with Make-A-Wish Greater LA To Surprise a Local Cancer Curvivor with Wish
The Nation's Largest Packaging Supplier Joined Forces with Wish Granting Non-Profit Organization to Host a Wish Reveal Party
Mayra was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia as a child. This progressive disease is the most common childhood cancer and can lead to enlarged lymph nodes, bone pain and frequent bleeding from the gums. In the midst of all the stress and pain, Paper Mart and Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles surprised her with a Hawaiian themed experience to reveal her upcoming trip to the tropical island of Oahu to partake in activities such as hula dancing, luaus and relaxing with her family.
This heartwarming wish reveal is just the start of a new partnership between Paper Mart and Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles as Paper Mart will continue to donate product and aide for some of the organization's wish discovery days and LA-based wishes in the coming year.
"Paper Mart is extremely passionate about helping those in need, especially during the holiday season," said Buffy Frick Simoni, President at Paper Mart. "Partnering with Make-A-Wish to make a local girl's wish come true leading up to the holidays was a natural fit and we were so excited to see the look on Mayra's face as we recreated Hawaii for her in the heart of Los Angeles."
"We're so grateful to Paper Mart for their generous support in making Mayra's wish reveal magical," said Melanie Underhill, Corporate Alliances Manager at Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles. "Partnerships with LA-based companies like Paper Mart enable wcj us to rally the community in supporting children right here in the city."
For more information on Paper Mart and their product offerings, please visit www.papermart.com. To learn more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, please visit www.wish.org.
About Paper Mart
Paper Mart is the largest discount packaging supply company in the United States, with an emphasis on retail, food and industrial packaging items. Now in its 96th year of business, Paper Mart is a 4th generation owned & operated family business that currently lists more than 26,000 items for sale. Paper Mart prides itself on giving everyday low prices with exceptionally speedy service and delivery. For more information on Paper Mart, its history and current product offerings, please visit www.papermart.com.
About Make-A-Wish
Founded in 1983, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles has granted more than 9,600 wishes to children living in the communities throughout Los Angeles County. Annually in Los Angeles, the chapter grants about 350 wishes, and facilitates nearly as many wishes for children from all over the world whose wish is to come to Los Angeles. Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles is part of Make-A-Wish America, a national organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish America is one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children in every community in the United States and its territories. For more information, visit www.la.wish.org.
