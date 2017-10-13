 
Naples Soap Company opens second Naples store, reopens at Tin City

 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Naples Soap Company has opened its doors today on a second location in Naples, located at 614 Fifth Ave. S. The new 1,100-square-foot store houses Naples Soap Company's array of natural skin care products tailored to the body, face and hair, as well as for those with sensitive skin. In addition to the new store opening, Naples Soap Company has also reopened its flagship location at Tin City in Naples, which was temporarily closed for repair following Hurricane Irma.

"We are thrilled to expand our offerings in Naples with a second location, and couldn't be happier to be back in business at Tin City after recovering from Hurricane Irma," said Deanna Wallin, founder and chief innovation officer of Naples Soap Company. "We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality products and natural skin care solutions to our beloved Naples community."

With a reputation for providing "Naturally Better Skin Care" for all ages and skin types, Naples Soap Company's offerings include soaps, sea salt soaps, bath bombs, shampoo bars, conditioner bars, sea salt scrubs, moisturizer sticks, body butters, body oils, perfume, accessories and The Eczema Kit, which is a line wcj of specially formulated and soothing fragrance-free products for those with eczema, psoriasis and dry, itchy skin.

To learn more about Naples Soap Company, visit www.NaplesSoap.com.

About Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company offers natural skin care products for the body, face and hair, as well as for those with sensitive skin. With retail locations throughout Florida in Naples, Estero, Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Punta Gorda, Lakewood Ranch, Mount Dora, Panama City Beach, Destin and St. Petersburg, products are also available online and for wholesale purchase. Offerings include soaps, sea salt soaps, bath bombs, conditioner bars, sea salt scrubs, moisturizer sticks, shampoo bars, body butters and accessories. Named 2015 Outstanding Retail Leader in the state of Florida by Florida Retail Federation (FRF) for its commitment to the retail industry and the community, Naples Soap Company's products are handmade in the U.S. using only the finest quality ingredients, which are eco-friendly, made from sustainable resources and never tested on animals. For more information about Naples Soap Company, to find a location near you or to purchase products online, visit http://www.NaplesSoap.com.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing,
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Naples Soap Company
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com
Posted By:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
