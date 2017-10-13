 
News By Tag
* Big Data
* Technology
* Predictive Analytics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Big Data Does Not Have To Be Expensive

Arts & Analytics Launches Most Affordable Predictive Analytics Subscription for Only $99/Month
 
 
The Art of Data
The Art of Data
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Big Data
Technology
Predictive Analytics

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Features

DENVER - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Arts & Analytics, a start-up utilizing big data and precision marketing methods, today unveiled its most affordable predictive analytics package yet – The Fan Package for $99 -- targeted to help build audiences for the performing arts with limited financial resources. This affordable package is targeted at Festivals, Dinner & Smaller theatres, Choral, and other niche venues.

"Our company's mission from day one has been to bring affordable, big data solutions to the non-profit world, enabling the most efficient use of their resources, money," said Lee Gallagher, founder and CEO, Arts & Analytics," The Fan Package subscription is only $99, and they can cancel anytime".

Arts & Analytics' P360 is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that enables any non-profit the ability to quickly interpret audience or donor demographic data with a click of a button. Its cloud-based, large volume, analytic platform quickly harnesses data to create actionable insights. P360's dashboard capabilities provide insightful patron/member information that is easy to interpret versus the management of several wcj spreadsheets from disparate systems that are still widely used today. The solution provides marketers with a deeper understanding of consumers' buying behaviors by overlaying more than 500 different attributes and then analyzing the data to see what characteristics customers share. Within seconds, P360 models those traits and scours over 200 million-line database and scores the best prospects with the highest odds for conversion -- resulting in more targeted marketing campaigns. Most importantly, P360 is easy to use.

Arts & Analytics' P360 Fan Package (https://artsandanalytics.com/pricing/) is available now.

About Arts & Analytics

Arts & Analytics is a provider of predictive analytics software targeted to meet the needs of the arts and culture industries. Leveraging big data and precision marketing, its new software-as-a-service solution P360 empowers performing arts organizations to strategically attract and retain audiences, as well as obtain donors to ensure venues are able to self-fund.

Leading arts organizations including the Blumenthal Performing Arts, have engaged Arts & Analytics to build audiences and attract donors.

Arts & Analytics is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information visit www.artsandanalytics.com


Editorial Contact:
Press@artsandanalytics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@artsandanalytics.com
Posted By:***@artsandanalytics.com Email Verified
Tags:Big Data, Technology, Predictive Analytics
Industry:Arts
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share