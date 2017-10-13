Big Data Does Not Have To Be Expensive

DENVER
- Oct. 18, 2017
-- Arts & Analytics, a start-up utilizing big data and precision marketing methods, today unveiled its most affordable predictive analytics package yet – The Fan Package for $99
-- targeted to help build audiences for the performing arts with limited financial resources. This affordable package is targeted at Festivals, Dinner & Smaller theatres, Choral, and other niche venues.
"Our company's mission from day one has been to bring affordable, big data solutions to the non-profit world, enabling the most efficient use of their resources, money," said Lee Gallagher, founder and CEO, Arts & Analytics," The Fan Package subscription is only $99, and they can cancel anytime".
Arts & Analytics' P360 is a software-as-
a-service (SaaS) solution that enables any non-profit the ability to quickly interpret audience or donor demographic data with a click of a button. Its cloud-based, large volume, analytic platform quickly harnesses data to create actionable insights. P360's dashboard capabilities provide insightful patron/member information that is easy to interpret versus the management of several wcj spreadsheets from disparate systems that are still widely used today. The solution provides marketers with a deeper understanding of consumers' buying behaviors by overlaying more than 500 different attributes and then analyzing the data to see what characteristics customers share. Within seconds, P360 models those traits and scours over 200 million-line database and scores the best prospects with the highest odds for conversion -- resulting in more targeted marketing campaigns. Most importantly, P360 is easy to use.
Arts & Analytics' P360 Fan Package (https://artsandanalytics.com/pricing/
) is available now.About Arts & Analytics
Arts & Analytics is a provider of predictive analytics software targeted to meet the needs of the arts and culture industries. Leveraging big data and precision marketing, its new software-as-
a-service solution P360 empowers performing arts organizations to strategically attract and retain audiences, as well as obtain donors to ensure venues are able to self-fund.
Leading arts organizations including the Blumenthal Performing Arts, have engaged Arts & Analytics to build audiences and attract donors.
Arts & Analytics is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information visit www.artsandanalytics.comEditorial Contact:
Press@artsandanalytics.com