Great Mall Hosts Annual Mall-Wide Job Fair October 21 From 10:00am – 7:00pm
Northern California's largest indoor shopping destination to fill 300 positions ahead of the holidays
Interested applicants can stop by Guest Services, located in front of Entrance 2, to pick up a Now Hiring flyer with a full list of participating stores. Potential applicants should bring copies of their resumes and arrive ready to speak with hiring managers. Each participating retailer will have a representative available in-store throughout the event to provide information on job opportunities, conduct or schedule interviews and answer any general questions.
Applicants can go directly to the stores they want to apply to, including:
· Abercrombie & Fitch
· A'GACI
· Armani Exchange
· Auntie Anne's (In-Line)
· Auntie Anne's (Kiosk)
· Bed Bath & Beyond
· Camille La Vie
· Carter's
· Cinnabon
· Clarks
· Coach
· Cole Haan
· Converse
· Corningware, Corelle & More
· Crazy 8
· Crocs
· Dave & Buster's
· Dick's Sporting Goods
· Eddie Bauer
· Express
· Footlocker
· Forever 21
· G by Guess
· GameStop
· Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
· GNC
· Guess Factory
· Gymboree
· Hollister
· J. Crew
· Justice
· Kay Outlet
· Levi
· Maidenform
· Marshalls
· Michael Kors
· Nautica
· Nestle Toll House
· New York & Company
· Nine West
· Noble Luggage
· Off Broadway
· O'Neill
· PAC Sun
· Perfumania
· Polo Ralph Lauren
· Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th
· Sears
· Skechers
· Solstice
· Starbucks Kiosk
· Tommy Hilfiger
· True Religion
· Tumi
· UGGS
· UNIQLO
· Van Heusen
· Victoria's Secret
· Wilson Leather
· Zum
"Our annual Job Fair is a great way to connect prospective applicants with our retail managers hiring up for the holiday's and beyond, said Lynne Rice, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Great Mall. "As a business leader in the city of Milpitas, we're committed to delivering a variety of employment opportunities to the community."
Applicants will be afforded the valuable opportunity of wcj speaking directly with store managers and hiring personnel. For a complete list of retailers and restaurants that will be participating in the event and where they are located, refer to Guest Services near Entrance 2 by Michael Kors and Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store.
For further information, call (403) 956-2033, visit www.simon.com/
About Great Mall
Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.
Great Mall, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call (408) 956-2033 or visit www.simon.com/
