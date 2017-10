PCS Edventures Announces $65,000 Channel Partner Order

PCS STEM Solutions Continue to Serve National Education Institutions

-- PCS Edventures!.com, Inc., a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs, today announced a $68,000 channel partner STEM products order to be distributed to learning sites around the country.The order focused primarily on the PCS Edventures!andSTEM products. With classroom solutions ranging from physics to architecture, theproduct line is a dynamic, hands-on learning experience. Each selection in theline contains curriculum for guided, project-based lessons, accommodates 20-30 students simultaneously and promotes academic success through engaging, manipulative-based activities.In the PCS Edventures!, each product provides learners with a unique approach to STEM education as they engage with unique, cutting-edge technologies. Thekit covers a wide variety of mechanical and structural engineering topics, preparing students to adapt to today's rapidly evolving technology. Beginning with the basics of wheels and pulleys, students wcj build upon each day's new concept as they combine what they've learned into more complex systems. Theutilizes highly relevant topics such as 3D printing, computer programming and drones to engage students in learning with topics that align with their personal interests.Todd Hackett, PCS Edventures! CEO said, "theandlines offer K12 institutions the ultimate tool for effective STEM education. As turn-key packages, each kit comes with everything an instructor needs to facilitate learning, right out of the box. Perfect for in-class and afterschool these products are the perfect way for instructors to get their learners engaging with tomorrow's technologies."PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. http://www.edventures.com _ _This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.ContactInvestor Contact: Mike Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.comInvestor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global ( http://www.edventures.com/ investors