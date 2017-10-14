News By Tag
PCS Edventures Announces $65,000 Channel Partner Order
PCS STEM Solutions Continue to Serve National Education Institutions
The order focused primarily on the PCS Edventures! BrickLAB and Discover Engineering STEM products. With classroom solutions ranging from physics to architecture, the BrickLAB product line is a dynamic, hands-on learning experience. Each selection in the BrickLAB line contains curriculum for guided, project-based lessons, accommodates 20-30 students simultaneously and promotes academic success through engaging, manipulative-
In the PCS Edventures! Discover Series, each product provides learners with a unique approach to STEM education as they engage with unique, cutting-edge technologies. The Discover Engineering kit covers a wide variety of mechanical and structural engineering topics, preparing students to adapt to today's rapidly evolving technology. Beginning with the basics of wheels and pulleys, students wcj build upon each day's new concept as they combine what they've learned into more complex systems. The Discover Series utilizes highly relevant topics such as 3D printing, computer programming and drones to engage students in learning with topics that align with their personal interests.
Todd Hackett, PCS Edventures! CEO said, "the BrickLAB and Discover Series lines offer K12 institutions the ultimate tool for effective STEM education. As turn-key packages, each kit comes with everything an instructor needs to facilitate learning, right out of the box. Perfect for in-class and afterschool these products are the perfect way for instructors to get their learners engaging with tomorrow's technologies."
About PCS Edventures!
PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. http://www.edventures.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.
Contact
Investor Contact: Mike Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.com
Investor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global (http://www.edventures.com/
PCS Edventures
***@edventures.com
