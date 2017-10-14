 
News By Tag
* Stem
* K-12
* National
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boise
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

PCS Edventures Announces $65,000 Channel Partner Order

PCS STEM Solutions Continue to Serve National Education Institutions
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Stem
K-12
National

Industry:
Education

Location:
Boise - Idaho - US

Subject:
Earnings

BOISE, Idaho - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- PCS Edventures!.com, Inc.,  a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs, today announced a $68,000 channel partner STEM products order to be distributed to learning sites around the country.

The order focused primarily on the PCS Edventures! BrickLAB and Discover Engineering STEM products. With classroom solutions ranging from physics to architecture, the BrickLAB product line is a dynamic, hands-on learning experience. Each selection in the BrickLAB line contains curriculum for guided, project-based lessons, accommodates 20-30 students simultaneously and promotes academic success through engaging, manipulative-based activities.

In the PCS Edventures! Discover Series, each product provides learners with a unique approach to STEM education as they engage with unique, cutting-edge technologies. The Discover Engineering kit covers a wide variety of mechanical and structural engineering topics, preparing students to adapt to today's rapidly evolving technology. Beginning with the basics of wheels and pulleys, students wcj build upon each day's new concept as they combine what they've learned into more complex systems. The Discover Series utilizes highly relevant topics such as 3D printing, computer programming and drones to engage students in learning with topics that align with their personal interests.

Todd Hackett, PCS Edventures! CEO said, "the BrickLAB and Discover Series lines offer K12 institutions the ultimate tool for effective STEM education. As turn-key packages, each kit comes with everything an instructor needs to facilitate learning, right out of the box. Perfect for in-class and afterschool these products are the perfect way for instructors to get their learners engaging with tomorrow's technologies."

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. http://www.edventures.com.

_ _

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

Contact

Investor Contact: Mike Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.com

Investor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global (http://www.edventures.com/investors)

Contact
PCS Edventures
***@edventures.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edventures.com Email Verified
Tags:Stem, K-12, National
Industry:Education
Location:Boise - Idaho - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PCS Edventures! PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share