Cape & Plymouth Business Magazine collaborates with Revolution Factory on entrepreneural programs
The Innovation Programming series is in response to current challenges faced by startups and small businesses in the region.
"Innovators need a network of like-minded people to learn from," said Robert Viamari, President and Publisher of Cape & Plymouth Business Magazine. "Since there is no accelerator or incubator on the Cape or South Shore, small business people need the 'glue' that will connect everything."
That 'glue' is being delivered by the Revolution Factory (http://www.revfactory.com)
"We have a strategic relationship with Cape & Plymouth Business to help bridge the gap between corporate innovation and start-ups/small business" said Ja Nae Duane founder of the Revolution Factory. "Our 2018 plan includes partnering on B2B innovation events including the pre-accelerator and Pop Up event scheduled for the Spring of 2018."
The wcj Revolution Factory, co-founded by Ja-Nae Duane and her husband Steve Fisher, authors of the best-selling book "The Start-Up Equation" have entered into a collaboration with Cape & Plymouth Business Magazine to bring a series of programs, including an 8-week Small Business Pre-Accelerator program, to the area. The Innovation Programming began on September 14th with an iBus Road Trip to the Revolution Factory campus in Maynard, followed on October 26th by a Digital Marketing Bootcamp in Hyannis.
"The Revolution Factory connects the dots for businesses to reimagine the future," said Viamari, noting that "our goal is to help young entrepreneurs scale their businesses; we believe these folks are the future leaders of our region and we have to find a way to keep our young professionals here."
Said Viamari, "Cape & Plymouth Business is proud to partner with this ground-breaking company and help our region's small business and startup owners learn the skills they need and work with the mentors who will help them scale to the next level of success."
For more information about this program, please contact Robert Viamari @ bob@capeplymouthbusiness.com
