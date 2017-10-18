News By Tag
Mirror Photo Booth now Available for Orlando Rentals
Photobooth Rocks, Orlando's most reliable photo booth rental company with more google reviews than any other photo booth rental company is now offering the Mirror Photo Booth for rentals.
In addition to our 11 other photo booth styles, have added a Mirror Photo Booth style. It features a full-length interactive mirror with functional design and a user friendly interface. It communicates with guests through a touch screen of colorful animations and entertaining voice guidance.
"We have always been a firm believer in the traditional photo booth experience and now with this new Mirror booth, it takes the photo taking experience to a whole new level, " said Kristin Wilson. "We are so pumped to offer this option to our clients!"
All mirror photo booth rentals will include a customized print out. Our wcj photo booth manager will work with you to customize how you want your print out to look prior to your event as well as finalize delivery and set up details. We arrive as early as you need for set up and most times do not charge extra for it. For example, if your photo booth starts at 7 pm, but need the photo booth delivered by noon, we can make that happen. We always include a photo booth attendant for the evening and they arrive 1 hour prior to start time to set out the props and get it ready for photo taking. Once the photo booth is open, you can use it as much as you want during your designated time frame.
All mirror booth rentals include:
• Interactive touch screen mirror with gold frame; guests can add a message, signature or emoji.
• Personalized Print out for each guest to take home
• Unlimited photo sessions
• Party Props including hats, glasses, mustaches and lips on a stick and speech bubble signs
• Professional Photo Booth Concierge
• Photo Lab quality printers are used making sure your pictures last for years
• Set up and Break down
About Photo booth Rocks
Photobooth Rocks is Orlando's most reliable photo booth rental company with more google reviews than any other in it's class. We offer more than 11 photo booth styles and specialize in weddings, social and corporate event photo booth rentals.
For more information please visit http://www.photoboothrocks.com/
Media Contact
Kristin Wilson
407-509-9786
***@photoboothrocks.com
