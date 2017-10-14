From Themed And Decorated Trees to Merry Holiday Teas

Wakefield-Scearce Galleries decorates lavishly for their Christmas Open Houses.
SHELBYVILLE, Ky.
- Oct. 19, 2017
-- Shelbyville, Simpsonville and Shelby County, KY, have decked their halls with dozens of decorated Christmas trees, thousands of lights and a hometown parade that add the fa-la-la to the holidays this year. Visit www.VisitShelbyKY.com and click on the Calendar of Events (http://www.visitshelbyky.com/
event-calendar)
to see all the holiday events.Tinsel and tea
Wakefield-Scearce Galleries (http://www.wakefieldscearce.com/)
welcomes the Christmas shopping season beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 8, with Open Houses featuring more than a dozen professionally decorated, uniquely themed trees. From the North Pole Express tree trimmed with trains, polar bears, igloos and penguins to the Special Delivery tree with its airplane topper and Santa dropping mail bags full of gifts, the trees guide visitors from gallery to gallery. Nearly 30 rooms will be lavishly decorated, including one called Dreams of Saint Nicholas that features Santa snoozing and snoring in a canopy bed and surrounded by a collection of Santa Claus figures.
Several groups are scheduled to perform in the courtyard during the Open Houses, including dulcimer performers and area school choruses. Expect floor to ceiling Christmas and be ready to shop till you drop. Holiday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Shoppers who wish to lunch on fine Kentucky fare while there should make reservations as early as possible at Science Hill Inn: 502-512-3663. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily except Tuesdays. Lunch is buffet style on Sundays.
Bell House Restaurant (http://www.bellhouserestaurant.com/
) has created a tempting holiday menu for its tea on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Pumpkin scones with spiced honey butter; a sandwich trio of chicken salad, pimento cheese with bacon jam, and cream cheese, turkey and cranberry; apple cake tarts; brownies with raspberry jam; and cranberry orange shortbread.
For Tuesday, Dec. 5, holiday-inspired sweets join the sandwich trio and other goodies: white chocolate scones, peppermint cupcakes and chocolate fudge. Mmm. Tea takes place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Note: selections may vary. Reservations are required: 502-437-5678.Santa Claus is coming to town
Join the holiday festivities at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass (http://www.theoutletshoppesofthebluegrass.com/
), 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, for a Tree Lighting Ceremony. wcj Santa Claus will make a special appearance to help light the Christmas tree, take gift requests from kids and pose for impromptu photographs with families. The first 100 kids to arrive will receive a special holiday goodie bag.
Wear your shopping shoes and pack your shopping list: Kentucky's only designer outlet mall now has more than 100 upscale shops, including Gucci, Fossil, Crabtree & Evelyn, Gymboree and Yankee Candle. Recharge with a sweet treat from Ghirardelli or Great American Cookie. Sit down and check your list over dinner at Taqueria Tsunami or Johnny Rockets.
On Saturday, Nov. 11, head to downtown Shelbyville for Shelbyville's Celebration of Lights (http://www.visitshelbyky.com/
event-calendar)
. This free annual holiday tradition, held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street (between Seventh and Fourth Streets), includes the lighting of Shelbyville's Christmas tree, along with performances, music, crafts, food, shopping, fun and more. The tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m.
Simpsonville gets into the holiday spirit on Saturday, Nov. 18, with Light Up Simpsonville (http://www.cityofsimpsonvilleky.com/
parksrecreation.asp)
. This free event invites merrymakers to join Mayor Steve Eden in Wiche Park as he counts down to lighting up the town and officially ushering in the holiday season. The fun and festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes a free chili supper, live music and a chance to meet Santa Claus.
You'll know Santa Claus is heading this way when the Shelby County Christmas Parade takes to the streets 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Sponsored by the Shelby County Fire & Rescue Department, this hometown parade features a variety of entertainment for everyone in the family and a special appearance by the Big Guy!Bah humbug!
"Ebenezer, A Christmas Carol Musical" comes to the award-winning Shelby County Community Theatre (http://www.shelbytheatre.org/)
. Has Ebenezer's heart turned into a lump of coal? Will he learn the true meaning of Christmas? Join Rap and Rock and Roll Ghosts along with a catchy score and find out. Performances are Nov. 30, Dec. 1 through 3 and 7 through 10.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets: $15/adults; $12/seniors;
$10/students and children. Tickets go on sale two weeks before opening night. Reservations:
online at www.ShelbyTheatre.org or 502-633-0242.Upon a midnight clear
Plan a holiday getaway in Shelbyville, Simpsonville and Shelby County, choosing among its many overnight options: well-known chain hotels, lodges ideal for large families, bed and breakfast inns and downtown lofts. Click here (http://www.visitshelbyky.com/)
MEDIA CONTACT:
Katie E. Fussenegger, CTP, Executive Director, KatieF@VisitShelbyKy.com, 502-633-6388
ShelbyKY Tourism Commission & Visitors Bureau, www.VisitShelbyKy.com
HI- and LOW-RES photos available.ABOUT SHELBYKY
│ Shelbyville/
Simpsonville/
Shelby County (ShelbyKY), a community of small-town charm and world-class equestrian events, is the American Saddlebred Capital of the World. Home to 90-plus Saddlebred horse farms and breeding and training facilities, ShelbyKY gives visitors a rare peek into the world of the captivating Saddlebred show horse. Attractions include Kentucky's only designer outlet mall, The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass; the interior design, antique, home accessory and furniture shops comprising "Design Destination";
Jeptha Creed Distillery; Talon Winery; and the Shelby County Community Theatre. ShelbyKY's dining landscape includes culinary icons Science Hill Inn, Old Stone Inn and Claudia Sanders Dinner House; overnight choices include brand name chain hotels, group lodgings, bed and breakfast inns and downtown lofts. Outdoors adventure features water sports (fishing, canoeing, paddle boating), horseback riding, golf and fall-fun pumpkin patches and corn mazes. www.facebook.com/
VisitShelbyKY