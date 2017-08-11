News By Tag
Texas de Brazil Gets Into The Spirit with November Kentucky Bourbon Dinners In 18 Locations
"Bourbon and churrasco are a delicious pairing, with the smoky flavors of bourbon marrying exceptionally well with our savory grilled meats," says Leonardo Pierret, corporate executive chef for the family-owned Brazilian-American steakhouse brand. "The rich tasting notes in these spirits also uniquely balance the fresh flavors of our salad area offerings and complement our desserts," he adds.
Guests at the Kentucky Bourbon Dinners will be welcomed with a Maker's Mark Mango Mint Julep before being invited to experience the salad area which includes over 50 freshly-prepared salads, soups and side dishes to be paired with the Basil Hayden served neat. The main course includes rodizio-style service of freshly-grilled cuts of meats carved tableside from skewers by costumed gauchos and paired with Knob Creek served neat. And for a truly sweet conclusion to the evening, the Jim Beam Vanilla will be paired with a slice of pecan pie a la mode.
Dates and locations include:
Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Denver, CO
Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Albany, Syracuse and Yonkers, NY; Addison and Ft. Worth, TX; Baton Rouge, LA; Huntsville, AL; and Lexington, KY; and Schaumburg, IL
Wed., Nov. 15 - Chicago, IL; Dallas and Houston, TX; Rochester, NY; Tampa, FL
Wed., Nov. 29 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
At Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, the premium meats are prepared the authentic Brazilian gaucho way, over an open flame using natural wood charcoal which gives the selections a deeper and more intense flavor with just the right amount of smokiness. The churrasco-style grilled meats include succulent lamb chops, leg of lamb, picanha, filet mignon, chicken breast wrapped in bacon, Brazilian sausages, and more, and guests pace their dining experience with the simple flip of a red or green disc wcj which indicates when additional servings are welcome or when a break is required. The vast menu offers something to suit every guest's taste.
The Kentucky Bourbon Dinners all begin at 6:30 p.m. and cost $95 per person inclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations are required for the 21-and-over event.
About Texas de Brazil
Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats carved tableside, an expansive salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has 53 domestic and international locations. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Twitter and Instagram and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For more information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.
