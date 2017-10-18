 
October 2017





Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union Raises Funds For Hurricane Irma Relief

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union's employees and members raised $1,311.00 for those who were affected by Hurricane Irma. Employees made donations during a Jeans Day promotion.  Funds were also accepted from members who also wanted to assist those in need.

All the money collected was donated to the National Credit Union Foundation Disaster Relief Fund through CUAID.coop.  This fund helps credit unions, their employees, and volunteers recover from major disasters like Hurricane Irma.

"Our mission statement includes the phrase, people helping people, and I am proud when we can come together at times like this to help others," said President & CEO of Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union, Pete Giorgianni. "As a not-for-profit institution, it is in our DNA to help others, whether it is getting a member a loan to rebuild their home after a disaster or to assist them after a storm."

About Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union
Since 1935, Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union (RIFCU) in Tampa Bay has been a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. In 1935, 14 Railroad employees met in Tampa and decided to charter the credit union. Over time, the original $70 in assets has grown to over $325 million in assets, over 34,000 members wcj and several locations! Not only can you visit an office, but RIFCU also offers a fully functional robust mobile platform, including a responsive design website, Apple App, and Google Play App. RIFCU remains true to their founding values of service to shareholders by offering a place where members can conveniently and consistently conduct their banking to save and borrow money safely.

  For more information visit www.RIFCU.org or call 1-800-769-1424

Source:Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union
