IAN Awards 'Historical Book of the Year' Win for Powerhouse Author Petken
Highly acclaimed historical fiction author Jana Petken awarded the IAN Awards 2017 Outstanding Historical Book of The Year for the second year in a row for her lauded novel, "Swearing Allegiance: The Carmody Saga."
Petken, who is also currently celebrating winning three awards from 'The Readers' Favorite 2017 Awards' has been gaining momentum for several years— a momentum that has been boiling over in 2017 as readers flock to her books and acclaim has been piled upon them from around the world.
Swearing Allegiance is set during the Irish Easter uprising that lay waste to Dublin and fractures a British Empire struggling to supply men and arms to defeat Germany.
In Dublin's ruins, the affluent and celebrated Carmody family are not only forced to confront the rebellion's devastating effects on their personal lives, but also the terrible secrets and lies uncovered in the midst of grief.
Forced to abandon their home in the Irish capital for London, each family member must strive to survive poverty, the horrors of war, and personal bouts with excessive pride and passion – but loyalty to family proves to be the most difficult cross to bear.
Danny, the youngest, is an Irish Republican rebel who risks everything to fight for an independent Ireland.
Patrick, a surgeon, swears allegiance to Britain and joins His Majesty's Royal Navy, which is engaged in tense battles to control the seas.
Jenny, self-entitled and strong willed, sees her wedding plans and grand ambitions disintegrate. With a fiancé incarcerated in a rebel prison camp and no prospects of her own, she faces a dismal life in one of London's munitions factories – wcj until a personal, cataclysmic event changes her life and perception of love forever.
Readers and reviewers have heaped praise upon this latest Petken offering with one review calling it "a rich, eloquent story of love and betrayal set during the First World War." As sales soar and reviewers rave, the demand for Jana Petken product seems likely to continue into 2018.
You can also learn more about Jana Petken by visiting her website, her blog or emailing her directly at petkenj@gmail.com. You can also purchase your copy of "Swearing Allegiance" today from Amazon.
