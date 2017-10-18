 
News By Tag
* Prince Yelder
* Magic City Classic
* Birmingham
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Birmingham
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

'Praiz 'n da Houz' set for Magic City Classic weekend, Oct. 27

Concert featuring artists from around the country set for Birmingham event.
 
 
PNDH 21 New Blue
PNDH 21 New Blue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- All roads will lead to Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, Oct. 27 for Praiz N' Da' Houz XXI, featuring Dr. Prince Yelder and Disciples for Christ Music Ministry in concert.

Special guests from around the country will join Dr. Yelder and DFC in their celebration during Magic City Classic weekend. The award winning choir Rhythmic Sounds of New J. (Cincinnati, OH) will feature music from their recently released project, 'In His Time." The event will also include performances by Kendrick Fincher & Envoy, Marvin Pullom & FWD, Fred Ruffin & Levitical Priesthood and other special guest artists.

The concert will be held at All Nations Church, located at 4411 Lloyd Noland Pkwy, in Fairfield, AL. It will begin promptly at 7:21pm. There is no admission charge.

Follow @princethedrisin on Instagram and search the hashtag #PNDH21 for updates.

Praiz N' Da' Houz is an annual gospel concert during the largest historically black wcj college classic in the United States, Magic City Classic weekend. The event draws packed crowds with past acts such as the Alabama A&M Gospel Choir, Cinque Cullar & Tribe of Judah, L. Spencer Smith & Testament, Donald Lawrence, the Clark Sisters and has quickly become one of the South's most sought after events during the weekend. This year's event is partnering with B. McCoy's MyBirminghamGOSPEL.com.

More Information:
http://MyBirminghamGOSPEL.com
instagram.com/princethedrisin

Contact
Prince Yelder
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Prince Yelder, Magic City Classic, Birmingham
Industry:Music
Location:Birmingham - Alabama - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 18, 2017
B McCoy Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share