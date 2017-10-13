 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Beat the Winter Blues with Carlisle Events and Auto Mania

Ag Hall Comes to Life in Allentown for PA's Biggest Indoor/Heated Swap Meet
 
 
CARLISLE, Pa. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Though the dust has barely settled on the 2017 Pennsylvania based Carlisle Events schedule, attentions are already focused on the first show of 2018, also taking place within the Keystone State.  Auto Mania, an annual automotive flea market, takes place within Ag Hall and its surrounding lots every January, rain, snow, ice or shine!  The 2018 show runs January 19-21 and includes PA's Largest Indoor and Heated Swap Meet, limited car corral spaces within the event and outdoors, plus a great array of food via on-site food vendors as well as the neighboring Allentown Farmer's Market.

Spanning nearly three-full days, Auto Mania has entertained and assisted motor heads for decades, offering some indoor solace from the otherwise dark and chilly winter months.  The expansive Ag Hall within the Allentown Fairgrounds welcomes those selling automotive pieces and parts, food vendors, those selling movies, collectibles, signage, merchandise, antiques, aftermarket accessories and more, all will wcj be offering a safe haven for like-minded enthusiasts to gather and catch up.  After all, a show like this backed by Carlisle Events isn't just an automotive weekend, it's a reunion of sorts.

Situated conveniently off many of eastern Pennsylvania's major roadways, Auto Mania sells out annually from a vending stand point, with a waiting list to boot.  As guests wait in the que to enter the facility, there is an unmatched anticipation in the area.  These vendors and guests travel from far and wide to buy, sell and trade all things automotive and really, to get out of the house in the midst of winter.  From rare to common, unique to exotic, the event certainly does have it all!

An added bonus to all who traverse the grounds is the neighboring Allentown Farmer's Market.  The market runs Friday and Saturday of the show (January 19-20) and has as much variety food wise as the auto event does car parts.  Just like there is something for everyone within Ag Hall for Auto Mania, there is a wide array of fare offered by local and regional farmers, including baked goods, fruits, veggies and more.

