Dream Cars Up For Grabs in Multi-Million Dollar Estate

 
 
SANTEE, Calif. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- A multi-million dollar estate including a 1929 Ford Model A Tudor, Prevost motorhome, special edition Cadillacs, Searay boat, sandrails, and much more hit the online auction block. San Diego-based auction house, Cal Auctions, is hosting this online only auction that closes on Sunday, October 22, 2017 with a preview day on Saturday, October 21, 2017. Net proceeds of the auction will benefit undisclosed local charities. Registration and bidding is now available at CalAuctions.com.

The late Dean Alt of Alt's Tool & Machine in Santee left behind a legacy that serves as a reminder to all who knew him that working hard towards your dream pays off. Part of his estate has already been auctioned off, but his large collection of vehicles remain.

One of the vehicles featured is a 2009 supercharged Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with only 11,400 miles. Alt was also a fan Cadillac cars, so there are five Cadillacs up for auction including a 2004 XLR Neiman Marcus Special Edition.

Other notable vehicles up for auction:

• 1932 Chevy 4-Door Sedan
• 1994 Prevost Marathon Motorhome
• 1981 Searay V-245 Sundancer boat
• 1997 Haulmark enclosed trailer
• Dragster Cacklecar
• 1970 Cadillac El Dorado

In addition to the vehicles, there are industrial machinery, tools, sporting goods, and electronics available in this online only auction.

Friends and family lauded Dean Alt as an upstanding citizen who believed in giving back to the community. His love for life and his business made him a highly successful entrepreneur. Alt's Tool & Machine started in 1975 with the mission to provide top quality machining products and services to various industries.

"It's an honor to have been selected to auction off this outstanding collection of vehicles. We hope they will go to other car enthusiasts who will continue to appreciate them as Dean Alt did," said Jason Hanks, President wcj of Cal Auctions.

For more information about the Dean Alt Estate auction, please visit: http://calauctions.com/auction/320787/dean-alt-estate-veh...

About Cal Auctions

Cal Auctions is a full service online auction company, specializing in services for the commercial and estate community including online auction consulting, appraisals, government surplus, bankruptcy liquidation, industrial surplus, creditor asset liquidation, and business liquidations. The company's custom auction solutions consist of innovative processes and online marketing strategies that targets buyers for business assets and personal property, resulting in the highest possible return for clients. For more information, visit http://www.calauctions.com

