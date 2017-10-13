Prairie is Pleased to Announce the Sale of Liberty Behavioral Management Group to an ESOP

Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, acted as financial advisor to Liberty Behavioral Management Group, Inc. in the sale of the company to an employee stock ownership trust.

Liberty Behavioral Management establishes an ESOP

-- Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Prairie"), a leading middle market investment bank, acted as financial advisor to Liberty Behavioral Management Group, Inc. in the sale of the company to an employee stock ownership trust.Liberty Behavioral Management Group, Inc. owns and operates two large inpatient SUD (Substance Use Disorder) facilities and leases and operates ten SUD licensed outpatient clinics throughout New York State. Each facility provides high quality, cost effective services to patients and their families, offering the full continuum of care: inpatient and outpatient behavioral health care services. Their staff primarily treats patients with addictions to alcohol and chemical substances."This is my second transaction in this industry in the last year, and it's so exciting and rewarding to be able to help those on the front lines of alcohol and drug abuse," commented Michael McGinley, Director with Prairie. "The people at Liberty constantly show how big their hearts are, and now all of their participating employees will have the opportunity to benefit from ownership of the company going forward."Prairie worked closely with the management team and sellers, providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, due diligence, and negotiation wcj phases of the transaction as well as working with their lenders and structuring the financing of the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Prairie offers investment banking, ESOP advisory and valuation services to support the growth and ownership transition strategies of middle-market companies. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, the company is a leading advisor to closely-held companies nationwide. For more information visit www.prairiecap.com.