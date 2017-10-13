News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
JasiCaesar releases new single and video 'Wake'
The internationally acclaimed JasiCaesar cites as main artistic influences Fela Kuti, Nas, Mode9, 2pac, Biggie, Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne. His own sound blends elements of many music styles for a pop melange that appeals to a broad spectrum of listeners. His recent singles, "Eskelebe" and "Bang Bang," have been featured on Indie Music Chat in Europe and the Americas since they appeared online. Music videos have also been made available for both tracks.
"I never thought people with different backgrounds could appreciate and love my art," JasiCaesar says of his widespread success.
One of the first glimpses of his upcoming "The World Is Yours" EP album, "Wake" has a tale to tell that is both autobiographical and easy to relate to no matter where you're from.
"Music kept me out of trouble but also got me into different experiences,"
In the end, Jasi notes that the overall theme of his recent music and of "Wake" is one of progress and perseverance.
"Everyone needs to move on no matter what they have been through or are going through," says JasiCaesar. "These words have got some positive forces behind them."
JasiCaesar's current official bio describes him as "a hip hop artist with diverse entertainment skills and a master's degree holder in economics – cybernetics and management. His creativity has no boundaries from poetry to rhyming, singing to rapping, inspirational quotes and acting. He has proved he is genuine by being consistent yet flexible with his style."
"Wake" by JasiCaesar and its accompanying official lyric video are available online worldwide now.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"Wake" Official Video –
https://www.youtube.com/
"Wake" by JasiCaesar –
https://itunes.apple.com/
Official Website –
http://jasicaesar.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse