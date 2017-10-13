 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Houston Recording Artist Donates 100% of Album Proceeds to Storm Relief

 
 
HOUSTON - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Recording artist and Houston-resident, Clay Melton helps his hometown in the extended aftermath of recent hurricane Harvey by donating 100% of his current album sales to hurricane relief.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Rockport, TX, back in late August of 2017 as a category 4 storm, bringing with it 130 mph winds and dropping up to 61 inches of rain, reports The Weather Channel (https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/tropical-storm-harvey-forecast-texas-louisiana-arkansas). The devastation that followed included flooding, death, injury, and a uncertainty for its survivors that left them wondering how they  would ever recover. ManyAmericans pitched in to one of the many charities that made their rounds throughout our social media circles.

Clay Melton, like many, wanted to help. However, instead of wcj pitching in to an online collection pot, he stepped up with the one resource he knows best: music.

"I wanted to find a way that I could help. I don't have a big truck or a boat, but I do know that music brings joy and there are a lot of people that need our support right now." said Clay.

For the rest of 2017, 100% of all sales for Clay Melton's sophomore album, "Burn the Ships," will go to aid Houston's Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Those interested can purchase a digital copy of "Burn the Ships" at Clay Melton's Bandcamp page (https://claymelton.bandcamp.com/). Clay and his band are currently on tour for "Burn the Ships," which began on October 14th, 2017.

Bread and Circuses Inc. is an Orlando, FL-based artist management company that offers a suite of services to its clients which include booking, PR, management, and other services through a series of industry partnerships. Our office employs several full-time A&Rs, Booking and PR agents, and a host of talent scouts who focus on finding talent who have reached a critical point in their careers where our services could prove beneficial. For more information, please visit https://www.breadandcircusesinc.com/

Clay Melton's Hurricane Harvey Relief video: (https://youtu.be/i_XJE6leo1s)



Contact
Eric Ramirez, Director of Public Relations
Bread and Circuses Inc.
***@breadandcircusesinc.com
Source:Clay Melton
Email:***@breadandcircusesinc.com Email Verified
