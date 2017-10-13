News By Tag
* Music
* Texas
* Charity
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Houston Recording Artist Donates 100% of Album Proceeds to Storm Relief
Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Rockport, TX, back in late August of 2017 as a category 4 storm, bringing with it 130 mph winds and dropping up to 61 inches of rain, reports The Weather Channel (https://weather.com/
Clay Melton, like many, wanted to help. However, instead of wcj pitching in to an online collection pot, he stepped up with the one resource he knows best: music.
"I wanted to find a way that I could help. I don't have a big truck or a boat, but I do know that music brings joy and there are a lot of people that need our support right now." said Clay.
For the rest of 2017, 100% of all sales for Clay Melton's sophomore album, "Burn the Ships," will go to aid Houston's Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Those interested can purchase a digital copy of "Burn the Ships" at Clay Melton's Bandcamp page (https://claymelton.bandcamp.com/
Bread and Circuses Inc. is an Orlando, FL-based artist management company that offers a suite of services to its clients which include booking, PR, management, and other services through a series of industry partnerships. Our office employs several full-time A&Rs, Booking and PR agents, and a host of talent scouts who focus on finding talent who have reached a critical point in their careers where our services could prove beneficial. For more information, please visit https://www.breadandcircusesinc.com/
Clay Melton's Hurricane Harvey Relief video: (https://youtu.be/
Contact
Eric Ramirez, Director of Public Relations
Bread and Circuses Inc.
***@breadandcircusesinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse