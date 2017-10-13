 
October 2017





Houston Office Furniture Store Offers Relief for Hurricane Victims

Businesses affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma get 10 percent off new & gently used office furniture
 
 
HOUSTON - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Systems Office Furniture, a store that sells new and used office furniture in Houston, Texas is doing its part to offer relief to hurricane victims. Businesses with lost or damaged office furniture as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma can get 10 percent off the company's entire stock.

Located outside of Houston, Systems Office Furniture also helped deliver supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims in the aftermath of the storm. This locally owned company is working to help rebuild the business community by supplying office furniture to help offices get their businesses back up and running. Their stock of furniture includes affordable adjustable height workstations, wcj desks, office chairs, new and used cubicles and more.

Systems Office Furniture sells not just new office furniture, but also gently used office furniture, below retail price. The company, started in 2000, has been providing quality office furniture in Houston for nearly two decades. They have recently started an expansion project to better meet the needs of its growing client base.

To learn more about Systems Office Furniture and the discount they're offering, go to https://usedcubicleshouston.com/hurricane-harvey-relief

