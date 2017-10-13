1-800-PACK-RAT Helps Salvation Army Store Hurricane Harvey Donations

Leading portable storage and moving solutions company donates storage container to house donations received by the Salvation Army in Victoria, TX

-- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC (http://www.1800packrat.com), a service leader in portable storage and moving solutions, has donated a container to the Salvation Army's Corporate Center in Victoria, TX to store donations received in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.Hurricane Harvey made landfall in late August as a Category 4 hurricane. In a four-day period, numerous areas received more than 40 inches of rain and wind gusts were reported as high as 130 mph. In Texas alone, more than 300,000 people were left without electricity, and 48,700 homes were affected. Multiple sources have reported that this is the second-most costly natural disaster behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005.In Harvey's aftermath, many organizations and people wanted to help those affected by the storm. With disaster relief aid coming in from all areas of the country, organizations were looking for additional places to store donations. The Salvation Army located in Victoria, TX was flooded during the hurricane, making storage space for donations even more difficult to find and turned to portable storage as a solution.1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous locations in Texas and delivered a container to the Salvation Army in Victoria to provide additional storage space. 1-800-PACK-RAT's all-steel, weatherproof containers are an ideal solution when extra storage space is needed because they can be delivered almost anywhere and keep contents safe and secure. "1-800-PACK-RAT has been a great help in our time of need. The containers are helping us better accommodate the influx of donated products in the wake of Harvey," said Gustavo Perez, Salvation Army.In addition to donating a container to the Salvation Army in Victoria, TX, 1-800-PACK-RAT has provided multiple portable storage containers across the region to help store and deliver donated items. To meet the increased demand, 1-800-PACK-RAT mobilized over 1,000 additional containers wcj and extra resources from around the country. "After a disaster like this, our entire team is stepping up to do as much as we can to help those affected by the hurricane. We brought in as many additional containers as we could, and many of our employees volunteered to travel and stay in the area to help deliver containers as quickly and efficiently as possible," said James Burati III, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at 1-800-PACK-RAT.###1-800-PACK-RAT is the portable storage container and moving company that provides the simplest way to move or store your stuff across the United States. With portable storage containers, customers have the flexibility to choose on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at 1800packrat.com.