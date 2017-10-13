News By Tag
Craig Hersch and Michael Hill to host free Florida Residency & Estate Planning Workshops Nov 2, 3, 6
The workshop is an essential educational tool for Florida residents or those considering Florida residency to learn about Florida estate law and valuable estate planning techniques. Topics will include:
• The validity of out-of-state wills and trusts in Florida.
• How to reduce taxes by declaring Florida residency.
• Why a Durable Power of Attorney needs to be updated.
• The best way to keep legal documents up-to-date.
• How a revocable trust might not avoid probate.
All attendees will receive a free copy of Hersch's recently published book, The Florida Residency & Estate Planning Guide. In addition, attendees who bring their current estate planning documents and arrive 30 minutes prior to the workshop will receive a complimentary wcj written trust analysis.
Reservations for the workshop are available at www.sbshlaw.com/
Hersch is a Florida Bar Board Certified Wills, Trusts & Estates attorney and holds a Florida CPA license. He has created several trademarked processes tied to his estate planning and administration practice, including The Family Estate & Legacy Program™ and The Estate Settlement Program™. He recently published his third book, The Florida Residency & Estate Planning Guide. Other titles include Common Cents Estate Planning and Legal Matters When a Loved One Dies. Hersch also writes a weekly estate planning column that can be viewed at www.sbshlaw.com/
Hill is also Florida Bar Board Certified in Wills, Trusts & Estates and concentrates his practice in estate and wealth preservation and business succession planning. He has extensive tax, legal and technology skills, enabling him to create unique plans meeting clients' individual and family needs. He is a member of The Florida Bar, American Bar Association, and Lee County Bar Association.
Originally founded in 1924, Sheppard, Brett, Stewart, Hersch, Kinsey & Hill, P.A. provides personalized advice and legal services on matters ranging from estate planning, probate and trust administration, asset protection strategies, real estate law and transactions, and business, corporation and banking law.
The firm's attorneys serve on various business boards and charitable foundations. For more information, visit www.sbshlaw.com or call 239-334-1141.
