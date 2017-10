Craig Hersch and Michael Hill to host free Florida Residency & Estate Planning Workshops Nov 2, 3, 6

Attorneys Craig R. Hersch and Michael B. Hill

Contact

Sheppard, Brett, Stewart, Hersch, Kinsey & Hill PA

***@sbshlaw.com Sheppard, Brett, Stewart, Hersch, Kinsey & Hill PA

End

-- Florida Bar Board Certified Wills, Trusts and Estates Attorneys Craig R. Hersch and Michael B. Hill, partners with Sheppard, Brett, Stewart, Hersch, Kinsey & Hill, P.A., will host free Florida Residency and Estate Planning Workshops from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Faith United Methodist Church, 15690 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers and again on Friday, Nov. 3 at Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way on Sanibel Island. A third workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at theCommunity Meeting Room, located at 1100 Immokalee Road, in Naples, FL 34110.The workshop is an essential educational tool for Florida residents or those considering Florida residency to learn about Florida estate law and valuable estate planning techniques. Topics will include:• The validity of out-of-state wills and trusts in Florida.• How to reduce taxes by declaring Florida residency.• Why a Durable Power of Attorney needs to be updated.• The best way to keep legal documents up-to-date.• How a revocable trust might not avoid probate.All attendees will receive a free copy of Hersch's recently published book,. In addition, attendees who bring their current estate planning documents and arrive 30 minutes prior to the workshop will receive a complimentary wcj written trust analysis.Reservations for the workshop are available at www.sbshlaw.com/ workshops or by calling 239-425-9383.Hersch is a Florida Bar Board Certified Wills, Trusts & Estates attorney and holds a Florida CPA license. He has created several trademarked processes tied to his estate planning and administration practice, including The Family Estate & Legacy Program™ and The Estate Settlement Program™. He recently published his third book,Other titles includeand. Hersch also writes a weekly estate planning column that can be viewed at www.sbshlaw.com/ blog Hill is also Florida Bar Board Certified in Wills, Trusts & Estates and concentrates his practice in estate and wealth preservation and business succession planning. He has extensive tax, legal and technology skills, enabling him to create unique plans meeting clients' individual and family needs. He is a member of The Florida Bar, American Bar Association, and Lee County Bar Association.Originally founded in 1924, Sheppard, Brett, Stewart, Hersch, Kinsey & Hill, P.A. provides personalized advice and legal services on matters ranging from estate planning, probate and trust administration, asset protection strategies, real estate law and transactions, and business, corporation and banking law.The firm's attorneys serve on various business boards and charitable foundations. For more information, visit www.sbshlaw.com or call 239-334-1141.