The City Of Orlando, Florida Moves Closer To Paperless With The Help Of Pioneer Records Management
The City of Orlando will be digitizing half a million documents in an effort to move toward a more secure and efficient operation.
The City's Permitting and Construction Division receives and produces documents ranging in size from a standard letter to large plats and design documents. The project is anticipated to kick off within the next month when the first documents will be digitized and available for immediate access within the City's Hummingbird Workflow system. The City will immediately benefit from the real-time access, improved security and the repurposing of the space currently occupied by the paper documents.
General Manager of Pioneer Records Management, Chris Granville, had this to say: "At PRM, we are consistently seeing the need for municipalities to digitize wide format drawings as they are cumbersome and take up quite a bit of space. We are looking at this project as a springboard into doing much more work in this arena."
Pioneer Records Management provides digital document conversion services to all type of documents including paper, micro-film, micro-fiche wcj and others. The company operates a state of the art conversion services facility in Sanford, Florida with storage and document destruction services available as well. Pioneer Records Management also offers the popular YourDox system, a cloud based software solution for Content Management needs. Additionally the company provides software for onsite document management as well as consulting services. Pioneer serves both the private and public sector markets nationwide.
About Pioneer Technology Group
Pioneer Technology Group (Pioneer) is a leading developer of software solutions and services to Governments and the private sector. The company is headquartered in Sanford, Florida and recently opened a location in Wooster, Ohio. Offerings include: Benchmark, a court case management system, the Landmark official records system, the YourDox title document system, and tax processing systems for counties and municipalities. Pioneer also provides content management systems and a scanning services bureau for transitioning paper to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. For more information about the company, please contact Kristina Rumsey at krumsey@ptghome.com or visit Pioneer's website at http://www.ptghome.com.
