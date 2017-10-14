 
Industry News





Jullianne Frank Has Opened Her New Solo Practice in Jupiter

Julianne Frank, formerly of Frank, White-Boyd, Hayes, P.A. has opened her new solo practice in Jupiter, Florida.
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Julianne Frank, formerly of Frank, White-Boyd, Hayes, P.A. has opened her new solo practice in Jupiter, Florida. Ms. Frank is one of less than 200 lawyers nationwide who are board certified in both Business and Consumer bankruptcy law by the American Board of Certification.

Ms. Frank has appeared on national radio and TV, including the Bloomberg Network,  discussing current topics in the financial distress arena.  Her new practice will focus on complex bankruptcy matters and business structuring. Ms. Frank is also announcing that she will be providing wealth preservation and asset protection planning, focusing on offshore strategies.  A grand opening of her new practice will be celebrated on Saturday November 4th at Seasons 52 in Palm Beach Gardens. Limited Invitations are available upon request.

She is one of less than 200 attorneys in the United States who are nationally certified by the American Board of Certification in both business and consumer bankruptcy.

https://www.juliannefranklaw.com
https://www.facebook.com/JulianneFrankEsq/

