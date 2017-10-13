 
October 2017





Whosoda Inc announces the Shapes For Change with custom key chain can markers

we are proud to announce our charity series of key chains, we call it "Shapes For Change". Not only is it a key chain but its also a can marker, to show others what you care about.
 
 
PATTERSONVILLE, N.Y. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- We at Whosoda Inc. believe in being good stewards of our environment. We demonstrate this by using renewable plastics to create a product that reduces waste, and we as power our manufacturing by solar energy. We also strongly believe in giving back to our community.

In that vein we are proud to announce our charity series of key chains, we call it "Shapes For Change". Not only is it a key chain but its also a can marker, to show others what you care about. One new shape will be available per month will be available only from our website. The proceeds of the purchase will go to the charity it represents, as well as, 10% percent of the purchase price on other items purchased on our website on the same order. As with any purchase on our website includes free shipping. A list along with the ability to purchase the charity key chains will be available at http://canmarker.com/charity.html

Our first selection is The Honey Bee Conservancy (http://thehoneybeeconservancy.org). wcj On their website, you will find the startling facts of the decline of the bee and the consequences to our food supply. Here are Some quick facts: 30% of the food we eat is pollinated by bees and since 2017 the bee has been on the endangered species list. For the keychain design of course we picked a bee! This key chain is available in yellow or black.

Stay tuned for next months charity selection. Please let us know if you have a favorite charity that you think we may not know about. If we feel that its a cause we can support, we will add it to our charity program.

About Whosoda Inc: We design and manufacture innovative products that reduce waste, and prevent the spread of germs in the field of beverages. Founded in 2017, we are a small startup based in upstate NY.

