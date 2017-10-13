 
HomeAid Care Days at Covenant House Georgia

Volunteer workdays provide major upgrades to Atlanta shelter for homeless youth
 
 
HomeAid volunteers at Covenant House Georgia on October 13, 2017.
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeAid Atlanta completed three HomeAid Care Days in support of Covenant House Georgia.  Care Days, a HomeAid outreach initiative, are volunteer-powered workdays providing free-of-charge repairs and upgrades for homeless service provider facilities.  Covenant House Georgia (CHG) serves Atlanta youth experiencing homelessness.

On September 22, HomeAid and CBRE partnered for the eighth year in a row.  CBRE volunteers prepped an area for a meditation garden, built a swing, corrected a water drainage issue, and cleared a great amount of overgrown landscape.  This Care Day was sponsored by CBRE's corporate philanthropy program, CBRE Cares, as part of CBRE's national BuildMonth.  CBRE is a national sponsor of HomeAid America.

The October 3 Care Day brought volunteers from Brightwater Homes and FBC Mortgage.  The groups replaced rotten fascia board on CHG's independent living cottages, installed gutter guards, pressure-washed the homes, prepped for painting, and completed several landscaping tasks.

On October 13, members of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and friends of HomeAid Atlanta completed the work begun during the two prior Care Days.  Volunteers on the 13th came from many companies, including a large group from Ashton Woods.  They painted the exteriors of two cottages, finished addressing the drainage issues, built a raised garden bed, and completed the mediation garden.

The work and material donations provided by these HomeAid Care Days are valued at $27,500, funds that CHG did not have for these greatly needed improvements.  "We are truly grateful for HomeAid's generosity and time devoted to help Atlanta's homeless and trafficked youth at Covenant House Georgia," said Kellie Glenn, Director of Development, Covenant House Georgia. "Community and corporate partners are critical to meet the needs of over 1,300 youth we serve on an annual basis.  Volunteer days such as these not only help our organization by enhancing our campus and saving on costs, but it shows the youth who find themselves wcj here that their community cares about them, which in return instills hope and confidence."

In addition to donations received by volunteer groups noted above, HomeAid thanks event organizers Ross Davies of Super-Sod and Brandon Richardson of Taylor Morrison.  The following companies provided material or labor donations: Sherwin-Williams, CBRE, Atlanta Community ToolBank, Boral, Budget Dumpster, Carolina Lumber, and Meridian Brick & Masonry Supply.  Thank you to Northwest Exterminating for cooking and serving lunch to volunteers on 10/13.

HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the building industry, as well as community building organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 85 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more: www.homeaidatlanta.org.

