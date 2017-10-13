News By Tag
Tropical Smoothie Café announces Successful Fundraising Season
More than $40,000 given to Camp Sunshine, local schools and organizations
Tropical Smoothie Cafés in North Florida have been proud supporters of local schools and community organizations since they opened their first café in the area more than five years ago. They regularly host FUNdraisers for schools or community groups that operate near their cafes, including First Coast High School, Nease High School, Yulee Elementary, Argyle Elementary and Mill Creek Elementary. They also participate each year in the national fundraising campaign for Camp Sunshine, which kicks off each year with Tropical Smoothie Café's National Flip Flop Day. The donations collected locally this year will send 12 families to Camp Sunshine in Maine, including a family from Palm Coast.
"We believe in giving back and working directly with the schools and charitable organizations around our Cafes in all the different markets, as well as helping to raise the money needed to help fund Camp Sunshine for these families," said Nick Crouch, president of QSR Management Group and owner of 14 Tropical Smoothie Cafes. "The kids are our future and it's extremely important for QSR Management Group and Tropical Smoothie Cafe to do whatever we can to help children in our communities achieve their dreams."
Tropical Smoothie Cafés' FUNdraisers give a percent of total sales to schools and community organizations. Those interested in being a beneficiary of a fundraiser should contact Margo Cleary at mcleary@qsrmanagementgroup.com.
In addition to the FUNdraisers inside the café, Tropical Smoothie Café also donates in other ways to help the community. In August, they made a significant donation of discontinued food items to the City Rescue Mission. QSR Management Group staff drove to more than 20 cafes in Jacksonville and Palm Coast to collect the non-perishable items and dropped them off at the City Rescue Mission kitchen.
QSR Management Group owns and operates 14 Tropical Smoothie Cafés in North Florida and South Georgia. They will open a new café in Bartram Park in December 2017 and have plans to open two more, including one on Roosevelt Boulevard on the Westside. QSR Management Group has five more cafés in development for 2018.
About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida
Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are more than 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee, St. Augustine, Palm Coast and Lake City. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
About wcj Tropical Smoothie Café
Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 600 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies, salads (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/
