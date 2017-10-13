 
Tropical Smoothie Café announces Successful Fundraising Season

More than $40,000 given to Camp Sunshine, local schools and organizations
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Tropical Smoothie Café is pleased to share news of a successful fundraising season. Since the beginning of 2017, QSR Management Group, which owns 14 Tropical Smoothie Cafes on the First Coast, has donated more than $40,000 to local charities, schools and community groups and to Camp Sunshine, which provides a camp for children with life-threatening illnesses and their entire family.

Tropical Smoothie Cafés in North Florida have been proud supporters of local schools and community organizations since they opened their first café in the area more than five years ago. They regularly host FUNdraisers for schools or community groups that operate near their cafes, including First Coast High School, Nease High School, Yulee Elementary, Argyle Elementary and Mill Creek Elementary. They also participate each year in the national fundraising campaign for Camp Sunshine, which kicks off each year with Tropical Smoothie Café's National Flip Flop Day. The donations collected locally this year will send 12 families to Camp Sunshine in Maine, including a family from Palm Coast.

"We believe in giving back and working directly with the schools and charitable organizations around our Cafes in all the different markets, as well as helping to raise the money needed to help fund Camp Sunshine for these families," said Nick Crouch, president of QSR Management Group and owner of 14 Tropical Smoothie Cafes. "The kids are our future and it's extremely important for QSR Management Group and Tropical Smoothie Cafe to do whatever we can to help children in our communities achieve their dreams."

Tropical Smoothie Cafés' FUNdraisers give a percent of total sales to schools and community organizations. Those interested in being a beneficiary of a fundraiser should contact Margo Cleary at mcleary@qsrmanagementgroup.com.

In addition to the FUNdraisers inside the café, Tropical Smoothie Café also donates in other ways to help the community. In August, they made a significant donation of discontinued food items to the City Rescue Mission. QSR Management Group staff drove to more than 20 cafes in Jacksonville and Palm Coast to collect the non-perishable items and dropped them off at the City Rescue Mission kitchen.

QSR Management Group owns and operates 14 Tropical Smoothie Cafés in North Florida and South Georgia. They will open a new café in Bartram Park in December 2017 and have plans to open two more, including one on Roosevelt Boulevard on the Westside. QSR Management Group has five more cafés in development for 2018.

About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida

Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are more than 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee, St. Augustine, Palm Coast and Lake City. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

About wcj Tropical Smoothie Café

Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 600 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies, salads (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-food/salads),wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked onEntrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' 2016 Top 200. CEO Mike Rotondo was named to the "Best Leaders of 2017" by the Franchise Business Review. Tropical Smoothie Café is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States. For more information, visitwww.TropicalSmoothieFranchise.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Click to Share