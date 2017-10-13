Heroes Homecoming 5 To Honor Vietnam Veterans With 12-day Celebration In Fayetteville, Nc

Taking place November 1st - 12th, this year's Heroes Homecoming will feature a variety of events, tributes, and performances throughout Cumberland County

-- The Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (http://www.visitfayettevillenc.com/)(FACVB) and the communities of Cumberland County have announced that the fifth annual Heroes Homecoming (http://www.heroeshomecoming.com/)celebration will be dedicated to acknowledging the sacrifice and service of our country's brave Vietnam Veterans. Over the span of two weeks, events will take place across the community to honor these veterans.As the point of departure and return for thousands of soldiers, the Fayetteville area has always had a unique bond with veterans. Cumberland County has hosted Heroes Homecoming since 2011, helping it to become the largest commemoration and reunion of its kind. "Heroes Homecoming is near and dear to our hearts as it has a lasting effect on people in need of much recognition,"said FACVB President and CEO, John Meroski. "It is a way to welcome home Vietnam Veterans, say thank you, all while getting to know them and their families."Marquee events during this year's celebration include:• Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade - Downtown Fayetteville, Nov 4• Vietnam Veterans Meet & Greet - Museum of the Cape Fear Historical Complex, Nov 7• Military-Themed Movie Screening - Millstone 14 Theatre of Hope Mills, Nov 8• Yellow Ribbon Tribute & Dinner - Spring Lake Recreation & Parks - Nov 9• The Moving Wall Dedication Ceremony - Airborne & Special Operations Museum, Nov 11• Heroes Homecoming Motorcycle Rally - Festival Park, Nov 11In addition to honoring Vietnam Veterans through local events, the FACVB is also challenging businesses and organizations to participate in the Missing Man Table Initiative as a way to inspire and help educate the public on the importance and symbolism of the display. The Missing Man Table, similar to the Fallen Comrade Table, honors the memory of missing or imprisoned military service members. To date, there are 1,606 recorded POW/MIA Vietnam Veterans, 39 of which are North Carolinians. The community's goal is to have the largest display of Missing Man Tables across the county during Heroes Homecoming V as a way to honor POW/MIA veterans. Currently, more than 150 area businesses and organizations wcj have pledged to participate, with the number growing every day.For more information on Heroes Homecoming and a full list of events, visit www.HeroesHomecoming.com. Follow along with the celebration on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or by following the hashtag #KnowSacrifice.The Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is a private, not-for-proﬁt organization responsible for positioning Cumberland County as a destination for conventions, sporting events and leisure travel. For additional information about America's First Military Sanctuary Community, visit www.visitfayettevillenc.com or call 1-888-98-HEROES.The communities of Cumberland County created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing recognition and appreciation to all veterans for their courage, their sacrifice and everything they do to defend this country's freedom – now and forever. This year, the Communities of Cumberland County will host veterans and families from across the region to participate in a week-long celebration honoring the brave men and women who served our country in the Vietnam War.