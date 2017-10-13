News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
London Digital Security Centre Hosts City Briefing with the Deputy Mayor for Business
Mr Agrawal, who understands the importance of cyber security first hand as a fintech entrepreneur, said: "We need to work together to educate business owners and employers about the real implications of cybercrime and give them practical tips.
He also reiterated, "London is open for business, for investment, for ideas and for entrepreneurship and we need to make sure its one of the safest places in the world to do business."
Theo Blackwell, London's first Chief Digital Officer who was appointed by the Mayor in August of this year, also spoke at the event commenting on his role about improving the collaboration between the 32 London boroughs and the business community and start-ups, to make sure there is both support and a coalition of the willing and the able to improve public services.
John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre, discussed the activities over the last 12 months which have been primarily to build visibility and presence with businesses across London, to bring security products and services into the reach of the one million small and medium sized businesses operating in London, and to develop a framework that allows the Centre to evidence a positive shift in the security posture of businesses that they engage with.
To do this, the Centre was tasked by the Board of Directors with three operational priorities in 2017, namely to develop and implement:
• The London Digital Security Centre membership scheme to help businesses to operate, grow and innovate in a secure digital environment.
• An 'In the Community' programme of activities and initiatives in partnership with the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police to provide one to one consultations across London.
• The London Digital Security Centre MarketPlace showcasing selected market leading products that help businesses protect themselves from digital crime and online risks.
Two of the Centre's product partners exhibited at the event - APMG International (https://londondsc.co.uk/
The London Digital Security Centre is a joint venture between the Mayor of London, the Metropolitan Police Service and the City of London Police. It's mission is to help businesses to grow and innovate online through operating in a secure digital environment.
Mr Unsworth clarified that the London Digital Security Centre's method of working is to add value to existing networks – such as the monthly meeting with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to follow their advice, guidance and latest threat reporting. The Centre also shares the common themes emerging from their direct engagement with small businesses in order to help shape NCSC's offer to SMEs – and to develop partnerships with trade bodies such as the FSB and Chamber of Commerce.
Plans for the London Digital Security Centre for 2018 will encompass:
• The creation of an SME Digital Security Index
• An accelerated delivery of multi-agency 'In the Communities'
• A Digital Security Programme for SMEs
In conclusion, John Unsworth said, "while all of the elements mentioned today provide clear evidence of achieving our objectives, I do not class any of them as success. They are the foundations on which we seek to start delivering success, and being able to evidence and articulate whether we are making a positive difference or not to the security posture of businesses in London."
For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse