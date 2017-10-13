NYC Veterans Alliance Announces 50 Bricks Challenge, a Matching Capital Campaign

Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund Jumpstarts Challenge with a $50,000 Gift

-- NYC Veterans Alliance (www.nycveteransalliance.org), a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that empowers military veterans and their families to become civic leaders, today launched its 50 Bricks Challenge, a $100,000 matching capital campaign. The Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund kicked it off with the lead donation of $50,000.As NYC Veterans Alliance's first matching campaign, the 50 Bricks Challenge calls on philanthropists to match Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund's gift. All gifts will go toward expanding and strengthening NYC Veterans Alliance programs, brick by brick. Donors can participate at levels starting at $1,000 in this one-time campaign. 50 Bricks Challenge donors will receive enduring recognition for themselves or in honor of a loved one or hero with virtual bricks that will be recognized on the NYC Veterans Alliance website.Founded in 2015, NYC Veterans Alliance has successfully advanced its mission to advocate legislative action for all military veterans and their families while offering civic leadership opportunities that help veterans and spouses continue their commitment to service in the civilian world.NYC Veterans Alliance has successfully supported multiple pieces of legislation in NYC and Albany, trained more than 30 veterans and spouses to run for wcj elected office, and built OurVeterans.nyc, the only year-round online calendar listing of public events and resources for veterans and their families across the NYC Metro area, with more than 1,500 events posted to date."As we enter our third year, NYC Veterans Alliance is expanding and strengthening our foundation for growth as the premiere policy advocacy and empowerment organization for veterans and families in the NYC Metro area," said Kristen Rouse, Founding Director of NYC Veterans Alliance. "We thank the Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund for their generous gift that launched our 50 Bricks Challenge, which is a transformational investment in our programs to energize and empower veterans and families here in the NYC Metro area."Craig Newmark, Founder of Craigslist, said, "Americans owe a lot to veterans and their families. We can chip away at that debt by supporting the good work that NYC Veterans Alliance does. I am proud to launch the 50 Bricks Challenge, and urge other donors to support this worthy cause."# # #Started in January of 2015, NYC Veterans Alliance is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that improves the lives of veterans and their families in the NYC metropolitan area and empowers military veterans to become politically active through four engaging programs – Policy & Legislative Advocacy, Community Outreach, Get Ready to Run, and Civic Leadership. With the mission to advocate legislative action for all military veterans and their families while offering political engagement opportunities, NYC Veterans Alliance serves NYC's 220,000+ veterans and 250,000+ dependent family members. For more information, please visit www.nycveteransalliance.org.