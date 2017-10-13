News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bergen Mama's Best of Beauty Awards for Bergen County NJ
Whether it's things to do with kids, dining, fitness, fashion, beauty or travel, Bergen Mama has their finger on the pulse of what's new and happening in Bergen County. Thousands of moms consider Bergen Mama a trusted source and engage with our fresh content which is delivered right into their hands anytime, any day.
Bergen wcj Mama has introduced their first annual Bergen County BEST OF BEAUTY Awards. Where readers can give their favorite beauty makers and stylists some love by the way of votes. Readers will be selecting their favorite facialist, hair stylist, etc., winners will be announced early November.
To review the voting and survey click the link below.
VOTE HERE: https://www.surveymonkey.com/
http://bergenmama.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse