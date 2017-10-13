 
Industry News





Bergen Mama’s Best of Beauty Awards for Bergen County NJ
CLOSTER, N.J. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Bergen Mama, the largest website for moms in Bergen County, NJ reaching over 40,000 moms directly (includes email subscribers and social media followers) plus over 80,000 page views per month and more visiting BergenMama.com on a monthly basis in addition to that. The targeted audience of over 95% Bergen moms with kids between ages of 0 to 18.

Whether it's things to do with kids, dining, fitness, fashion, beauty or travel, Bergen Mama has their finger on the pulse of what's new and happening in Bergen County. Thousands of moms consider Bergen Mama a trusted source and engage with our fresh content which is delivered right into their hands anytime, any day.

Bergen wcj Mama has introduced their first annual Bergen County BEST OF BEAUTY Awards. Where readers can give their favorite beauty makers and stylists some love by the way of votes. Readers will be selecting their favorite facialist, hair stylist, etc., winners will be announced early November.


To review the voting and survey click the link below.

VOTE HERE: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BJN5W59

http://bergenmama.com/
End
