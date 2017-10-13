 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Love & Lilah Awarded 'Best Ecommerce Site 2017' by Wirehive 100

Love & Lilah, the go-to wedding marketplace for British brides and grooms to be, has been awarded 'Best Ecommerce Site' by Wirehive 100.
 
 
COVENT GARDEN, England - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Love & Lilah, an online wedding shop bringing together British suppliers and craft makers with those planning their wedding, has been awarded 'Best Ecommerce Site 2017' at the Wirehive 100 Awards.

The Wirehive 100 Awards celebrate hardworking Southern digital agencies outside of London. Their annual awards programme boasts categories such as Best Ecommerce Site, Digital Champion of the Year and Consumer Site of the Year.

The 'Best Ecommerce Site' accolade was awarded and presented to Love & Lilah's digital and ecommerce agency, Media Lounge, for their work on the site build and development. Chris Harrison, Ecommerce and SEO specialist at Media Lounge, shared the team's justification for entering Love & Lilah:

"The Love & Lilah site not only provides a brilliant user experience, it also gave our team the opportunity to really test their design and development skills. Having achieved our goal of combining exceptional design with high quality functionality, we knew we had a special site on our hands."

Each entrant within the Best Ecommerce Site category was judged by the panel with a particular focus on five key areas - Design, Development, Content, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Performance.

The judging panel of this years Wirehive 100 Awards featured a number of esteemed industry mavens including an Ogilvy board member, a BBC lead producer and a TED speaker. Their expertise within the field of Ecommerce meant the standards expected were higher than ever before.

Following the prestigious awards ceremony, held at Southampton's Guildhall, Wirehive shared just their justification for selecting Media Lounge and the Love & Lilah site:

"Love wcj & Lilah is a great aesthetically pleasing site - very nicely laid out, with a clear feel to it that talks well to the audience."

Having launched in December 2016, the Wirehive 100 Award brings to a close a successful first trading year for Love & Lilah, which has seen the organisation proposition itself as the go-to website for those shopping for their wedding. Having built an ever growing community of circa 165 wedding sellers and British craft makers since their inception, Love & Lilah now offers more than 2,500 products across a range of categories including wedding stationery, wedding decorations, gifts & keepsakes, wedding favours and jewellery & accessories.

To find out more or to shop online for your wedding, visit www.loveandlilah.com

