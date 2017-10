CarbonTV Premieres Season 3 of Original Series American Harvest Chronicling Challenges of Farm Life

All New American Harvest Season 3

-- CarbonTV debuts the third season of the Original Series "American Harvest," presented by Chevy."American Harvest" is available on-demand for free on www.carbontv.com and on CarbonTV OTT apps.The agriculture series returns in response to much demand from viewers and the farming community. The new season spans America's southern plains in to Canada, and follows the massive fleet of Olsen Custom Farms as crews work to harvest the grain that feeds the world. Olsen Custom Farms is led by Ag industry expert Chad Olsen. With his own farm to plant and harvest, livestock to feed, equipment to maintain, and employees to manage, Olsen balances the hectic schedule of operating a successful business against the challenges of weather, all while maintaining a commitment to his family that includes five children."Mother Nature had her own ideas this year during the planting and harvest season," says Chad Olsen, owner of Olsen Custom Farms. "Our crews continue to work hard through all the challenges."American Harvest provides viewers an authentic look into modern farming and technologies that are not typically covered in broadcast or cable programming."American Harvest has been a successful original series that resonates with our audience," says Kelley Wolf Griffith, VP of Production at Carbon Media Group. "In season three, we focus on Chad Olsen running a massive custom harvest farming operation, while raising his five children on the farm."Watch wcj "American HarvestSeason 3 now: www.carbontv.com/ shows/american- harvest The best of what's happening outdoors is happening here. With more than 200 shows and 6.3 million monthly views, CarbonTV is the leading online streaming destination for outdoor and rural lifestyle video. CarbonTV is the digital home to acclaimed shows, such as Heartlandia, American Elements, Heartland Bowhunter's Behind the Draw, and Neutral Ground. All video content is available on demand, for free at CarbonTV.com and through the CarbonTV app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One. To learn more, visit www.carbontv.com.Download the iOS app: http://apple.co/ 1Niz17J or the Android App: http://bit.ly/2ccI18C. Connect on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CarbonTV.