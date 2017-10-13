 
National Council on Interpreting in Health Care Announces Location of Annual Membership Meeting 2018

 
WASHINGTON - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- June 1-2, 2018 interpreters, translators, language access advocates, hospital administrators, service providers, immigration law makers, interpreter department managers/directors and all involved in language access and immigrant/refugee issues are welcome and encouraged to attend the NCIHC Annual Membership Meeting (AMM) in Denver, Colorado. Since this is truly a membership meeting, and not a conference, all attendees are required to be a member of NCIHC.

Please join us in supporting our immigrant and refugee communities, discussing obstacles and solutions, finding answers and working together in protecting and advancing this vulnerable population. Our mission, strength and determination is more important now than ever.

Please email info@ncihc.org or drizvanovic@hotmail.com directly with any questions you may have. The meeting will be in the beautiful ART Hotel in Denver, CO: http://www.thearthotel.com/ There is an Event Page set up on the NCIHC Facebook page that will be updated with program information.

Pre-AMM activities on Thursday, May 31st, include an afternoon local hospital tour with a focus on learning about their specific language services solutions as well as a Meet & Greet Welcome Reception in the evening.

Advance Notice -- Based wcj on the overwhelming feedback from the training in Portland, Maine, the NCIHC Standards and Training Committee will offer another afternoon workshop immediately after the AMM on Saturday, June 2, 2018. More details to follow in a separate announcement.

Please kindly share this information with your professional networks. To become a member, and for more information on the AMM (coming soon!), please visit our website at http://www.ncihc.org.

Contact
Enrica J. Ardemagni, PhD
***@ncihc.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ncihc.org Email Verified
