News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Council on Interpreting in Health Care Announces Location of Annual Membership Meeting 2018
Please join us in supporting our immigrant and refugee communities, discussing obstacles and solutions, finding answers and working together in protecting and advancing this vulnerable population. Our mission, strength and determination is more important now than ever.
Please email info@ncihc.org or drizvanovic@
Pre-AMM activities on Thursday, May 31st, include an afternoon local hospital tour with a focus on learning about their specific language services solutions as well as a Meet & Greet Welcome Reception in the evening.
Advance Notice -- Based wcj on the overwhelming feedback from the training in Portland, Maine, the NCIHC Standards and Training Committee will offer another afternoon workshop immediately after the AMM on Saturday, June 2, 2018. More details to follow in a separate announcement.
Please kindly share this information with your professional networks. To become a member, and for more information on the AMM (coming soon!), please visit our website at http://www.ncihc.org.
Contact
Enrica J. Ardemagni, PhD
***@ncihc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse