 
News By Tag
* Wood Sunglasses
* Wayfarer Sunglasses
* promotion on Amazon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Go Wood Inc announces big autumn promo walnut wood wayfarer sunglasses

After the successful launch of Go Wood's walnut wood wayfarer sunglasses last year, this style has been the best seller ever since, according to the company. To celebrate its one year existence, GoWood announced a promotion for this particular model.
 
 
Walnut wood wayfarer sunglasses
Walnut wood wayfarer sunglasses
Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Wood sunglasses company Go Wood has been adding many different variations to the popular Los Angeles line over the last few years. The Los Angeles line is a classic wayfarer style pair of sunglasses with a polycarbonate black front and wooden legs. They first launched this line with bamboo legs and both dark grey and blue mirrored lenses.

"Since the trend was going more towards darker woods, we introduced the Los Angeles with walnut legs and it was an immidiate hit, " the company's spokesperson said. He continued: "This model still is more popular than any other model we have introduced before and the feedback is just amazing. wcj Everybody seems to love the darker brown natural wood with clear grains and lines in it, which are different for every pair".

To celebrate its one year birthday and the huge succes of this model, the company announced an end of summer - start of autum promotion where potential customers are able to grab this particular model with a 15% discount. "After the summer, the sunglasses market always slows down a bit, so we just would like to give as many people the opportunity still to own a pair of walnut Go Wood sunglasses, now that winter is coming....", the company's spokesperson added.

More information about this promotion can be found on the following page, under the Applicable Promotions section.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LWMQDRQ/
End
Source:Go Wood Inc
Email:***@gowood.ca Email Verified
Tags:Wood Sunglasses, Wayfarer Sunglasses, promotion on Amazon
Industry:Fashion
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GoWood News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share