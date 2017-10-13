Go Wood Inc announces big autumn promo walnut wood wayfarer sunglasses

After the successful launch of Go Wood's walnut wood wayfarer sunglasses last year, this style has been the best seller ever since, according to the company. To celebrate its one year existence, GoWood announced a promotion for this particular model.

Walnut wood wayfarer sunglasses

End

-- Wood sunglasses company Go Wood has been adding many different variations to the popular Los Angeles line over the last few years. The Los Angeles line is a classic wayfarer style pair of sunglasses with a polycarbonate black front and wooden legs. They first launched this line with bamboo legs and both dark grey and blue mirrored lenses."Since the trend was going more towards darker woods, we introduced the Los Angeles with walnut legs and it was an immidiate hit, " the company's spokesperson said. He continued: "This model still is more popular than any other model we have introduced before and the feedback is just amazing. wcj Everybody seems to love the darker brown natural wood with clear grains and lines in it, which are different for every pair".To celebrate its one year birthday and the huge succes of this model, the company announced an end of summer - start of autum promotion where potential customers are able to grab this particular model with a 15% discount. "After the summer, the sunglasses market always slows down a bit, so we just would like to give as many people the opportunity still to own a pair of walnut Go Wood sunglasses, now that winter is coming....", the company's spokesperson added.More information about this promotion can be found on the following page, under the Applicable Promotions section.