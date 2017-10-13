News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Monsterful VR, PROGRAM 15 To Provide First-Ever VR Training For Rising Pro Baseball Players
New Training Product To Debut With PROGRAM 15 And New Balance Baseball Future Stars Series and Affiliated Academies in 2018, and Include First Of A Kind Distributed eSports Tournament.
"I'm thrilled to announce this partnership as the next evolution in our fast growing business," said Jarett Sims, Monsterful VR founder. "We're interested in ensuring that from end to end we have an ecosystem where kids age six and up to Major League players are using our system effectively to improve their play quality. Jeremy Booth's experience in evaluating and coaching some of the great players in the game today as well as working with the younger athletes on a consistent basis, brings a lot to Monsterful so it's exciting to work with him and now have him on our board as well. Baseball is our next step, but not our last for sure."
"Jarett Sims and the Monsterful Staff's experience in developing quality Major League player development products made this an easy decision," added PROGRAM 15 founder and veteran MLB talent evaluator Booth. "This technology has already shown results with players we recently tested it with at the New Balance Future Stars Series International Week. I'm very excited about working with Jarett to lead this innovation in player development and translate analytical data into accelerated player growth."
Set to launch the first quarter of 2018, RBI-VR, Monsterful VR's state-of-the-
Utilizing virtual reality to enhance pitch recognition and reaction time while minimizing injury risk is the perfect marriage of sport and technology. One of the revolutionary features built into RBI-VR is that it does not just provide players with the experience of hitting against Major League level pitching. The platform also evaluates, documents and provides Major League level feedback to the hitter that can also be made available to recruiters and scouts.
The fully immersive nature of the RBI-VR hitting experience is based on a physics engine built by Monsterful VR which accurately replicates the Magnus Effect – the phenomenon that governs the spin and flight of the ball once thrown by the pitcher – and the accurate physics of the bat + ball collision. The software is not just a close representation of the game, but a highly refined, accurate and measurable re-creation what it is to hit against Major League pitching, and allows for the capture of the tens of thousands of new data points measured by the system with each swing.
The Program 15 and New Balance Future Stars Series VR Tournament will be held in January for Baseball academies across the country with Monsterful VR's RBI-VR training product.
Major League Baseball's Detroit Tigers recently expanded their Fan Experience at Comerica Park with the debut of Monsterful VR's Play the Pros (PtP) virtual reality batting cage. The Play the Pros fan engagement platform enables ball parks, entertainment venues, and retail establishments around the country to provide fans the opportunity to virtually step up to the plate at a major league ballpark and take real swings against simulated pitches from their favorite MLB pitchers. It will soon be expanded into a remote platform bringing this unique experience into the home and commercial establishments as well.
ABOUT MONSTERFUL VR:
Considered by the Major League Players' Association to be "best-in-market"
The fully immersive virtual reality experience of hitting against the top pitchers in baseball with ability to track swing analytics based on trusted and proven metrics triggering real-time feedback and predictive analytics makes Monsterful VR's RBI-VR unlike any player development tool coaches have used before.
For more information on Monsterful visit www.monsterfulvr.com
ABOUT PROGRAM 15:
PROGRAM 15 boasts a faculty and staff that includes multiple Major League All-Stars and World Series veterans responsible for executing the New Balance Baseball Future Stars Series, an initiative between the two organizations to elevate the game of baseball by providing amateur players across all economic levels an opportunity to reach their full potential through the training, development, and guidance of former MLB players, scouts, and coaches.
For more information on Program15 and the Future Stars Series, visit www.futurestarsseries.com or @program15bb and @ftrstarsseries on twitter.
Contact For Monsterful VR: Joe Favorito/917-
Contact
Monsterful VR
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse