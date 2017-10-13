News By Tag
Mats Inc. Announces New CSO and CMO
Nancy Pedrick joined Mats Inc. in the spring of 2017, bringing with her 20 years of Sales Management experience in the Architectural Sales process. Her previous roles include Vice President of Sales at Humanscale Corporation, a leading supplier of ergonomic office furniture, where she led the sales team to over 400% growth during her tenure. In her new role as Chief Sales Officer at Mats Inc., Ms. Pedrick is responsible for leading, strengthening and expanding the Mats Inc. sales team to obtain revenue growth targets.
Rich Ruhlin has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to CEO Barry Hume. Beginning his tenure at Mats Inc. in 2000 as New England Regional Sales Manager, Mr. Ruhlin has more 25 years of sales and account management experience. He was promoted to Vice President of Healthcare Development in 2008, joined the Management Team in 2013 wcj and became Senior Vice President of Sales in 2016. In his new role as Chief Marketing Officer, Rich Ruhlin will continue to support sales efforts for key product lines and vertical markets as well as align marketing efforts with strategic business growth.
"The entire Mats Inc. family joins me in congratulating Nancy and Rich on their new positions," stated Barry Hume, President and CEO of Mats Inc. "Strong leadership development at our highest executive level positions the company for accelerated growth and continued market advancement."
About Mats Inc.
Founded in 1971, Mats Inc. is a privately held business headquartered in Massachusetts with additional distribution facilities in Georgia and Nevada and sales offices throughout the United States. With award-winning product designs, deep stocking levels, and world-class service, Mats Inc. has delivered quality commercial matting and flooring solutions for more than 45 years. For more information about Mats Inc., visit www.matsinc.com.
