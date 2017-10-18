News By Tag
Nottinghamshire law firm aims to smash fundraising efforts for Will Aid charity
The Newark and Mansfield offices of Tallents Solicitors are aiming high this year in an attempt to beat their previous fundraising efforts for charity.
As a result of their efforts, Tallents Solicitors raised a staggering £11,329 for Will Aid in 2016, making them the top fundraiser in the Midlands and 6th overall across the UK.
Elizabeth Rees, solicitor at the firm, said:
"We were thrilled to have raised such a lot of money for such a worthwhile cause.
"Taking part in Will Aid has enabled us to give back to both our community and nine great charities.
"This year we want to beat that fundraising effort and come top in the UK!"
John Coulthurst, Community Legacy Manager and Jayne Owens, Head of Fundraising from the British Red Cross, one of nine charities who benefited from Will Aid, paid the firm a visit to help them launch their 2017 campaign, along with Janet Esam, Branch Manager of the Newark British Red Cross shop.
He said:
"We were so very grateful to Tallents Solicitors and the Will Aid scheme for their generous contribution last year.
"The Red Cross uses donations to reach people in crisis, both here in the UK and all around the world. This year, with the help of legal firms like Tallents Solicitors, we'll be able to help even more people at home and across the world."
Anyone who wants to make a will can find out more by visiting www.willaid.org.uk. wcj Will Aid is running again in November 2017 and Tallents Solicitors are booking appointments at their Newark and Mansfield offices now.
For more information, call 01636 671881
3 Middlegate, Newark
www.tallents.co.uk
Photo shows: (L to R clockwise) Jayne Owens (BRC), Jane Schofield, John Coulthurst (BRC), Elizabeth Rees, Sarah Allen, Janet Esam (BRC).
ABOUT TALLENTS
Established in 1774 and with offices in Newark, Mansfield and Southwell, Tallents Solicitors services the legal needs of private individuals, company and commercial clients and farmers in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.
We still offer a personal service to our clients and our size and structure ensures that partners are never remote from our clients. We provide a full range of legal services and our expertise covers all areas of law including:
Agricultural law, criminal law, commercial and domestic property transactions, inheritance tax planning, trust and estate administration, wills and probate, commercial and general litigation, employment law, company and commercial law, intellectual property, matrimonial and family law and children issues.
In 2014, Tallents celebrated 240 years in business, having served more than nine generations of North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire people. This makes Tallents one of the oldest law firms in the county and possibly the UK.
Experts available for comment: All writers and industry experts quoted in this article and on the website: www.tallents.co.uk, are available for media comment on any aspects of private or commercial legal services.
ABOUT WILL AID
Will Aid, now in its 30th year, is a charity scheme that raises money for nine charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).
