October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


J Group Robotics launches Delta HC 666 An Industrial FDM 3D Printer at one of the India's Biggest C

 
 
MUMBAI, India - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- J Group Robotics launches Delta HC 666 - An Industrial FDM 3D Printer at one of the India's Biggest Company - Reliance Industries Ltd.

MUMBAI, India, October 18, 2017 – J Group Robotics, Jariwala Robotics Private Limited

A 3D printing and additive manufacturing & solutions company, introduces the Next Generation Delta HC 666 Production 3D Printer, a robust FDM production 3D printer built for functional prototyping, manufacturing aids, tooling and short-run direct digital manufacturing.

Mr. Vishal R. Jariwala - Chairman of J Group Robotics says "With the introduction of the revolutionary Delta HC 666 3D Printer packed with incredible new technologies we shall revolutionized the Industries like Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Railways, Consumer Products, Medical and many more. Immediate applications shall be in making Jigs & Fixtures, Production Parts, Composite & Manufacturing Tooling, Low Volume Customized Parts, Functional Prototyping, Injection Molding, Surgical Planning Models, Medical Devices, Product Development and Rapid Prototyping.

Its a right time to Invest and Grow, according to the 3D Printing Market Research the Global Forecast to 2023, the 3D Printing Market is expected to be worth USD wcj 32.78 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 25.76% between 2017 and 2023. The growth is attributed to the factors such as the ease of development of customized products, ability to reduce overall manufacturing costs, and government investments in the 3D printing projects for the development and deployment of the technology. (Source - marketsandmarkets.com)"

Mr. Vaibhav Jariwala - C.E.O. of J Group Robotics says "Among the thermoplastic-based 3D printers, the next generation Delta HC 666 Production 3D Printer has industry leading accuracy and reliability. This new generation of the proven large format Delta HC 666 Production 3D Printer maintains the industry's leading accuracy and reliability. With additional key features, the 3D printer allows for improved use along with a rapid installation process that saves time for the users. J Group Robotics Delta HC 666 3D Printer uses engineering-grade thermoplastics like Ultem 9085, Ultem 1010, Polysulfone (PSU), Polyphenylsulfone (PPSF / PPSU), Victrex 500 Peek, Polycarbonate (PC), Nylon, Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Carbon Fiber ABS and many more."

Delta HC 666 3D Printer offers a streamlined workflow and easier job-monitoring On board Touch Screen Computer and Simplify 3D Printing  Software. Eliminating the effort and cost to qualify the 3D printer for the user's production floor. The proven core mechanics of the original Delta HC 666 3D Printer system remain unchanged in this upgraded system with a strong line-up of enhanced features like Vacuum Bed, Filament Dehumidifier, Wi-Fi, Liquid Cooling System to improve the overall user experience.
Visit http://www.jgrouprobotics.com for more details

Contact
Bhakti Vyas
***@jgrouprobotics.in
End
