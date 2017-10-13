News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ION Indie Magazine's 'Eye On Jamz' with Host Sheldon Snow Slated for Syndication
ION Indie Magazine announces that its popular all genre independent music and interview show is now poised for syndication on stations around the globe
The newly syndicated weekly show will debut on October 24 and will be live each Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. EDT -- finding its home broadcast base at AM1670 San Antonio, Texas. Also adding Eye On Jamz to their line-up is WLSL 92.7 FM in Florida, broadcasting the show on Saturdays, 4-6:00 p.m. EDT. In addition, The Independents Network in the UK is welcoming Eye On Jamz, adding New USB Radio, Worsley Radio, NQ Radio, Rescue Me FM and Arzuk Radio to the mix…all joining in the commitment to carry the show.
Sheldon Snow, a recognizable and respected name in broadcast, has a hip stylish approach. Whether it's rock, pop, jazz, or blues -- and everything in between – he brings his engaging on-air persona and "must hear" mix of music to the ION Indie Magazine-powered radio show "Eye On Jamz". Each week, Sheldon features the music of artists that are in the vanguard of the new generation; an eclectic exploration of music and in-depth conversation that is both entertaining and informative.
According to Plesha, "Eye On Jamz contributes to the publication's commitment toward getting independent music read about, seen, and heard. The show is a delve into the best of today's independent music that you've never heard -- peppered with Sheldon's own picks that peak his personal interest. The program provides a jam-packed enthralling two hours of indie music punctuated with insightful banter. With the rising popularity of the show, coupled with the obvious infectious likability of Snow's easy-going interview style and the innovative selection of music that he brings to the program, it was a natural progression for us to seek out stations that were all-genre friendly that would want to carry this dynamic show – stations who also shared our passion for independent artists and the music that they create."
Plesha continues, "ION Indie Magazine is more than a magazine – it's a movement. When we founded the magazine, we brainstormed ways that our publication could truly support the artists beyond our pages. As many on our staff are musicians themselves, we uniquely understand independent artists' struggle. Providing valuable media coverage is important, but our magazine takes the initiative to actually work toward procuring artists real airplay. To this end, we have partnered with numerous radio stations around the world. The artists that appear in our pages are offered the opportunity to have us submit their music on their behalf to our many esteemed broadcast partners for their consideration. Due to our efforts, thousands of artists now have their music in regular rotation on stations around the globe."
"Eye On Jamz was another vehicle to spotlight talented hard-working independent artists – and Sheldon made this show come alive when he took over the helm early this past year. We are grateful to him for sharing his 'gift for gab' with our listeners. With this new move toward syndication, we can now expand our reach. The world of broadcast and the music community as a whole will be enriched due to the unique point of view that Sheldon presents to both his dedicated followers and the new listeners he's sure to gain with this expansion of Eye On Jamz."
Regarding Eye On Jamz, Snow shares, "I wcj found an affinity with ION Indie Magazine and soon realized that the people that created this magazine and lent their time and talent to this project truly possessed a passion for what they do. The publication is also all-genre inclusive, something that was in keeping with my philosophy…good music is good music, no matter the genre. Since I took the helm as host earlier this year, we realized that there was a groundswell of support for what we were doing and that there was great potential for expansion and growth. We had been considering the possibility of syndication, and recently, those doors were opened by the good folks at AM1670 in Texas. Then WLSL 92.7 FM in Florida and The Independents Network in the UK also offered the show slots with their fine network of broadcasters. The response has been fast and furious and the momentum is continuing. I'm looking forward to this next step in the show's development with great anticipation."
For more information on Eye On Jamz and opportunities for syndication, contact Sheldon Snow at ssnow@ionindiemagazine.com. To learn more about ION Indie Magazine, visit the website at www.ionindiemagazine.com.
Contact
Kiki Plesha, CEO/Editor-in-
ION Indie Magazine
***@ionindiemagazine.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse