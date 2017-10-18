Contact

-- FDAzilla, the leading software platform for GMP intelligence and analytics, is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael de la Torre as its new CEO, effective October 19, 2017. FDAzilla is a vital tool for FDA-regulated industries such as Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, CMOs, and Food Manufacturers that need insights and benchmarks on FDA inspections affecting their businesses and supply chain.Tony Chen said, "Michael is an exceptional leader. His track record of transforming businesses has been extraordinary, and we are excited to have him shepherd the business into its next phase of growth." Michael has been wcj a key member of FDAzilla's leadership team since April of this year and will take over for Tony Chen, who co-founded and led the firm for its seven-year history. Tony will transition into the role of Chairman and will remain actively involved in the business.Reflecting on his appointment, Michael said, "I am honored and excited to be leading this amazing company. We have a great culture that has enabled us to grow and serve our customers every year since the company's inception. I am passionate about putting our customers at the center of all we do."FDAzilla is the leading platform for GMP inspection analytics. Our library is the most complete repository of FDA inspection data in existence. Our platform takes this unique data set and enables advanced analytics, trending, benchmarking, monitoring services, and inspection documents. Equipped with this unrivaled information, our customers make better decisions and stay one step ahead of the FDA.