Many Happy Returns as Vince Rejoins Wrights Plastics after 15 years
Vince Steventon has rejoined Wrights Plastics – the company he first worked for as a 15 year old schoolboy and where he enjoyed a successful twelve year career. He returns after 15 years.
As a 15 year old Vince spent much of his school holidays and spare time at Wrights Plastics where several family members worked. This lead to a full time position straight after finishing school and Vince's first stint at the West Bromwich manufacturer lasted 12 years and saw him work in almost every aspect of the manufacturing side of the business, ending up in the tooling department.
A chance to develop new skills saw him leave Wrights Plastics. In subsequent positions Vince added supervisory and project management experience alongside technical knowledge and hands-on manufacturing experience with long & successful spells at retail interior & design companies.
A particular highlight was the creation of the acrylics arm at Clements Retail that Vince took from start-up to stand-alone with a turnover in excess of £1m.
But first jobs, like first wcj loves, are never entirely forgotten and Vince found the chance to return to Wrights Plastics too good to resist & he rejoined the company last month after a break of 15 years!
In a family-owned company that promotes a nurturing environment it was perhaps unsurprising that there were lots of people across the business who worked with Vince over 15 years ago still employed at their Brandon Way base.
It is the improvement in technology and the automation of processes that Vince believes are the biggest changes since he left the company.
The new Technical Project Manager role is an exciting opportunity as it will most of the skills Vince has developed in his career – technical, manufacturing, project management & personnel.
Wrights Plastics make and supply a large range of retail display & POS products for DCI-Artform and Vince spends up to 70% of his working week at their UK base in Loughborough where he provides project management and value engineering support to the award-winning retail display & marketing specialist as well as advising on product design and manufacturing techniques.
http://www.wrightsplastics.co.uk/
Wrights Plastics
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
