October 2017
Applicom-Veeam Cloud Provider in UAE

Applicom is one of the largest IT solutions and service provider in Dubai, UAE, launched Veeam Cloud Services in UAE and the Middle East.
 
 
DUBAI INTERNET CITY, UAE - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 21 years of success on providing vigorous Backup, Recovery and Data protection solutions to businesses across UAE and entire GCC, Applicom has the expertise to deliver customers to achieve high levels of data backup and protection.

Data backup and recovery is an integral part of the business continuity plan and developing a data backup strategy start with finding out which data to backup, selecting and implementing hardware and software, scheduling and conducting backups and making sure that data has been accurately backed up to ensure the safe run of business.

Veeam provides fully integrated, quick and secure way to backup, replicate and restore from the cloud. Being, Veeam Partner in Dubai, we have provided wcj our services all over UAE.

"At Applicom we are engaged continuously and are repeatedly working towards to make sure our customer's data is safe, secure, reliable and recoverable in any unexpected situations. With our long-term partnership with Veeam, Applicom focuses on providing businesses of all sizes from small business to the enterprise level, with a secure, reliable and fast solution to store critical data backups offsite and ensure business continuity and disaster recovery."

Learn More at:

http://www.applicom.net/veeam-cloud-backup-provider-dubai...

About Applicom

Applicom is Dubai, UAE's leading IT service and solution providers with over 21 years of success in delivering better business outcomes. We deliver highly scalable and robust IT infrastructure which enables companies to focus on their core businesses instead of managing their IT.

Please visit (http://www.applicom.net) to learn more about our services and solutions.

