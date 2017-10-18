 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Study Abroad Opportunity for Students and young professionals, now in Raipur & Chhattisgarh

Overseas Education Fair Event on 5th Nov at Hotel Hyatt, Raipur
 
 
RAIPUR, India - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- A quality education and a degree from top global University or College is now a part of the career plan of most Indian students.  The number of Indian students going abroad to study is growing at a faster pace than ever before. Student numbers from India to the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Germany grew faster than overall overseas student numbers to these destinations, according to the latest report and research.

Students from Raipur and Chhattisgarh region now have a golden opportunity to get advice and plan their education in the top Institutions and Universities.  Krishna Consultants is organizing an Education Fair for Studies Abroad at Raipur for higher studies on 5th Nov 2017 at the Hotel Hyatt, Raipur. Students and even young professionals can come, meet, interact and apply for admissions to   Institutions and Universities from 7 Countries all under one roof. Students directly interact wcj with University Delegates from across the globe- USA, Australia, UK, Canada, New Zealand and many more.  They can get all information and advice for Overseas Education in US , Canada, Australia ,UK etc. They can apply to Universities and Institutions from these countries for Bachelors and Masters Levels for January and September 2018 intakes. One can get to meet the experts from global education domain & delegates from reputed universities who will be in Raipur specially for this event. They will assess and advice the student on their profile and advise them on getting a Bachelors and Master's Degree abroad. This overseas education event being organized by Krishna Consultants is an opportunity for students and young professionals from Raipur and Chhattisgarh region to pursue their dream of getting admission in a high ranked college in US, Canada, Australia, UK etc.

The entry is free for all Students and young professionals who want to study in colleges in US, Canada, Australia, UK etc. To register for the event, contact on Ph. No. +91-771- 4026008/9893057777 or visit the office of Krishna Consultants at Blue Spot Nursery, Behind Ashoka Towers, Shankar Nagar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492007 or Email at raipur@studies-overseas.com.

Registration Here: http://www.studies-overseas.com/overseas-education-fair/r...
Click to Share