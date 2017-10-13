News By Tag
UltraFlex demonstrates uniform heating of Inconel sphere to 482◦C (900◦F) using Induction Heating
The demonstration showed that Induction Heating systems can be used for heating conductive materials in a variety of applications ranging from metal melting and heat-treating to medical and nano-particle research.
For the demonstration, an Inconel sphere with top and side openings was heated to the target temperature of 482◦C (900◦F) using UltraFlex HS-4W Heat Station from the UltraHeat S Series. Compact and economical, this 2kW induction heating system operates with water-cooled or air-cooled remote heat station.
Using power of 2.05 kW and frequency of 142 kHz, the required temperature was reached within 2 minutes and 30 seconds.
To ensure uniform heating, the sphere was first heated with the side opening facing outward for 2 minutes. As a second step, the sphere was rotated so the side opening was facing inward and then heated for another 30 seconds.
To prevent overheating of the sphere on the front, a C coil was used. The coil is a conductor which is custom-designed to optimize the heating for each wcj specific application. The induction power supply and the coil make up UltraFlex Induction Heating systems. Thus, these systems can be used for heating conductive materials in a variety of applications ranging from metal melting and heat-treating to medical and nanoparticle research.
About UltraFlex Power Technologies:
Ultraflex Power Technologies (ultraflexpower.com) manufactures and sells induction heating power supplies. Induction power supplies generate a precise, targeted electromagnetic field that induces heat in conductive materials without the need for a flame or any contact with the material.
