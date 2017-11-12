 
Industry News





Personal Growth Expo – connecting the dots between personal development and success in business

The First Ever Gold Coast Personal Growth Expo will be held at Albert Waterways Community Centre in Broadbeach 12th November.
 
 
Personal Growth Expo for Small Businesses
Personal Growth Expo for Small Businesses
GOLD COAST, Australia - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The mission of the Personal Growth Expo is to bring service based businesses together in a collaborative environment to showcase their talents to the Gold Coast community.

The Gold Coast has the largest number of small business owners in Australia, with 52% of those businesses owned by women.

When I published my first book I experienced first hand the struggles that many small businesses face. Things didn't quite go according to plan and the idea of a Personal Growth Expo was beginning to seed. That was in late wcj 2015. There are now six of us working on this project to benefit the community of the Gold Coast. We are excited to share with you:

·  Keynote speakers
·  Workshops
·  Exhibitors
·  Entertainment
·  Food stalls

My own personal growth journey began when I was dumped outside the doctor's surgery and told to 'get something for it.' I was a young mum of three with an emotionally abusive, alcoholic husband. Although that was my lowest point, it gave me a base to propel forward, to become more and to do more. 18 months later I was nominated for Australian Citizen of the Year.

Get your Head right. Get your Body right and Get your Business right!

Please feel free to contact me for further information:
personalgrowthexpo@gmail.com
www.personalgrowthexpo.com

12th November 2017

Contact
Susan Jane
Intuitive Nature
0438111174
***@intuitive-nature.com
Source:Intuitive Nature
Email:***@intuitive-nature.com Email Verified
