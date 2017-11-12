Personal Growth Expo – connecting the dots between personal development and success in business

The First Ever Gold Coast Personal Growth Expo will be held at Albert Waterways Community Centre in Broadbeach 12th November.

Personal Growth Expo for Small Businesses

Susan Jane

Intuitive Nature

0438111174

Susan JaneIntuitive Nature

-- The mission of the Personal Growth Expo is to bring service based businesses together in a collaborative environment to showcase their talents to the Gold Coast community.When I published my first book I experienced first hand the struggles that many small businesses face. Things didn't quite go according to plan and the idea of a Personal Growth Expo was beginning to seed. That was in late wcj 2015. There are now six of us working on this project to benefit the community of the Gold Coast. We are excited to share with you:· Keynote speakers· Workshops· Exhibitors· Entertainment· Food stallsMy own personal growth journey began when I was dumped outside the doctor's surgery and told to 'get something for it.' I was a young mum of three with an emotionally abusive, alcoholic husband. Although that was my lowest point, it gave me a base to propel forward, to become more and to do more. 18 months later I was nominated for Australian Citizen of the Year.Please feel free to contact me for further information:www.personalgrowthexpo.com12th November 2017