Rock Songstress Betty Moon Releases Unleashes New Single "Natural Disaster"
Los Angeles Pop/Rock artist Betty Moon unleashes her 3rd single "Natural Disaster". The song comes from her recently released new album, 'Chrome'.
"Natural Disaster" is the standout rock track on 'Chrome', which is Moon's most pop, electronic tinged album to date. Reminding fans that rock n' roll is at Moon's core, the stripped down elements of the song and lyrics easily make the track distinct, yet integral to the album. Moon aimed to craft a song that captures the essence of dreams vs. realities, the end of something and of new beginnings. The listener is also encouraged to see the message in the lyrics, as her mantra is enjoying your life, breaking through barriers, disrupting the status quo and not sweating the small stuff.
Her first two singles, "Sound" and "Life Is But A Dream" have experienced success with close to a million Spotify, Youtube & Soundcloud plays and massive airplay in retail stores worldwide. Fans can expect a new music video for "Natural Disaster" along with notable DJ remixes that can be heard soon via popular Spotify playlists and Soundcloud channels.
Listen to new single "Natural Disaster" - http://bit.ly/
For media information please contact:
Bob Bradley
Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
P - 714.321.1471
E - Bob@BradleyPublicity.com
About Betty Moon:
Betty Moon is a Toronto-born singer, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker. Known for her sultry voice, rock n' roll attitude and visionary appeal, Moon is an always-evolving tour de force. Moon's music has been featured in a variety of television shows and films including Californication, Dexter, Bounty Hunters, Walking the Dead directed by Melanie Ansley, and Last Gasp starring Robert Patrick.
Moon's first album deal was with A&M Records, and her self-titled debut LP was released wcj while living and touring throughout Canada. She has been nominated for four CASBY Awards including Best Album of the Year, Best Single of the Year, Best Video of the Year, and Best Artist of the Year. Moon released multiple records after her debut album, which includes Doll Machine (EMI), STIR (St. Clair), Demon Flowers and multiple releases via her label Evolver Music including Rollin' Revolution, Amourphous and Pantomania.
In 2010, Moon relocated to Los Angeles and released her 5th album Rollin' Revolution, which garnered airplay on famed L.A. rock radio station KROQ. In 2013, Moon was a featured artist at the Sunset Strip Music Festival, sharing the stage with Marilyn Manson, Quiet Riot and The Offspring. She continues to be a regular performer at iconic venues such as The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, and The Viper Room in Hollywood. Her collaboration with top music industry professionals includes Kenny Aronoff, Wes Scantlin, John Christ, and Chris Lord-Alge.
Moon's 8th studio album CHROME was released August 25, 2017 and is available on all outlets worldwide.
Contact
Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
***@bobbradley.info
