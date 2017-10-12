News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wellington Physicians Urgent Care grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony called "a success"
As a CPBC Chamber Board Member and fellow local business member, Print It Plus was proud to have the chance to participate in the Grand Opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies. In addition, we have enjoyed a long-standing vendor relationship with Wellington Regional Medical Center for over two decades and we look forward to continuing to grow our business relationship.
Wellington Physicians Urgent Care is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is walk-in availability for minor emergencies, illnesses, injuries and even special equestrian care. You can also have a variety of other health and wellness needs taken care of onsite such as flu shots, physicals and more. For more information, call (561) 440-1616 or visit www.urgentcarewellington.com. The group also welcomes the public to come in and take a free tour of the facility.
At Print It Plus we believe in and are committed to supporting the continued growth and health of our local business community. Many of our clients including Wellington Regional Medical Center are the same people that reside in Royal Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Loxahatchee, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter and Boca Raton, Florida.
In fact, we are promoting an initiative to "BuyLocal (https://printitplus.com/
This is another way for us to help promote local businesses like ourselves that offer great products and services with personalized customer service and treat you like a valued client, and not just another number ordering online. Our monthly mailers go out to thousands of local potential customers, so your exposure to potential future business will be substantial, indeed; All at potentially no out-of-pocket cost to you!
At Print It Plus we help our clients with all of your branding, marketing and advertising needs including creating an eye-catching vehicle wrap or decal to help you convey the most powerful message consistently to help expand your company's brand awareness and grow your business.
Contact us today by calling us at (561) 790-0884, visiting our website at HTTP://WWW.PRINTITPLUS.COM or by emailing us at info@printitplus.com.
Contact
Kim Leland
Partner, Co-Owner Print It Plus
(561) 790-0884
***@printitplus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse