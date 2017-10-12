News By Tag
Colorado Manufacturing Engineers Fill GE Additive's Design for Additive Manufacturing Course
State, partners, sponsors bring world leaders in additive manufacturing to Denver to strengthen Colorado's role as technology leader
Noting the high level of interest in the course and how quickly it filled, Tom Bugnitz, CEO of Manufacturer's Edge, observed, "In the world of 3D metal printing, GE's LEAP Engine is the gold standard. The 19 additively manufactured fuel nozzles in the engine were engineering and fabrication breakthroughs that improved performance and safety. This is not theory or a futuristic vision. These people have 'been there and done that.'"
This event, as part of Manufacturing Month, is presented to 50 Colorado manufacturing professionals as part of the outreach commitment Manufacturer's Edge made to the Utah MEP, the University of Utah, and the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment to help advance knowledge of additive manufacturing in the Rocky Mountain West. This event and its cutting-edge information is normally $3,000 per seat. It is free of charge to registered Colorado manufacturing engineers as part of Manufacturer's Edge's commitment to the Colorado manufacturing community.
"GE has taken a leadership role in real-world additive manufacturing and demonstrated how this technology can and will be used for creating and manufacturing high-value parts using optimized designs and materials. The 3D Printing Store shares this vision for additive manufacturing and is pleased to be part of this important event with the lead team from GE sharing their expertise with industry leaders in Colorado," said Debra Wilcox, Co-Founder, The 3D Printing Store
The class is led by Chris Schuppe, engineering leader at GE Additive. GE expects industrial 3D printing to forever change the manufacturing world as we know it. This is one step that Colorado design engineers are taking now to ensure they are prepared for that change. Topics covered in the course include an introduction to additive manufacturing, design for additive manufacturing, additive material characteristics and selection, additive part selection, machine and part qualification, as well as break-out exercises and open discussion.
About H2 Manufacturing Solutions
H2 Manufacturing Solutions offers a broad range of services to help manufacturers navigate the daily challenges of the modern manufacturing world. Our one-stop shop addresses any business challenge a manufacturer encounters, from representing best-in-class equipment and service providers to operational improvement consulting to business development strategies to technical expertise. At H2, our mission is to make manufacturers' day-to-day challenges more manageable and less frustrating. Our promise is to deliver Honest. Hardworking. Results. For more information, contact H2 Manufacturing Solutions at 970-692-3344 or h2@h2manufacturingsolutions.com. Visit H2 Manufacturing Solutions on the web at http://www.h2manufacturingsolutions.com, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
About Colorado OEDIT
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with statewide partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor John Hickenlooper, we strive to advance the state's economy through financial and technical assistance in support of local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado.
About Manufacturer's Edge
Manufacturer's Edge is a statewide manufacturing assistance center, partially funded by the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). Manufacturer's Edge encourages the strength and competitiveness of Colorado manufacturers through onsite technical assistance through coaching, training, and consulting, collaboration-
KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $135.8 billion at June 30, 2017. Key provides deposit, lending, wcj cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/
Key Equipment Finance
As a division of KeyBank National Association, Key Equipment Finance (KEF) manages approximately $12 billion in assets and acquires $4.5B in equipment annually. The company has major management and operations bases in Denver, Colorado (headquarters)
• Businesses of all sizes in the U.S. (from small business to large corporate);
• Equipment manufacturers, distributors and value-added resellers;
• Federal, provincial, state and local governments as well as other public sector organizations;
• Lease advisory and syndications support for corporations looking to optimize risk and revenue.
The 3D Printing Store
Established November 2012 by cofounders Debra Wilcox and Kenton Kuhn, The 3D Printing Store was the first brick-and-mortar retail store to offer face-to-face 3D design, 3D scanning, and 3D printing services to businesses and consumers. With four locations in Colorado and several pending store openings outside the state, it is believed that The 3D Printing Store is the largest business of its kind.
