Kickstarter Campaign for New Babylonian Tarot on Oct. 23, 2017
"New Babylonian Tarot is a magical invocation from Babylon, the land of the first civilization, the cradle of humanity where divination emerged. Today we are rediscovering universal knowledge the ancient civilizations had already known, kept in their art, and used in the magical practices. I have only tried to contribute Chaldean magic to the contemporary Tarot, embroidering ancient wisdom into artwork to expand our view to the future," said Roxana Paul.
New Babylonian Tarot is intended for both Tarot readers and collectors. Following the classical composition of the deck, the Smith-Waite structured cards are convenient for readers. Collectors can enjoy beautiful images that come from historical Babylonian sources, and superior printing quality of the cards. The standard sized, gilded edged cards are printed on high-quality stock and come in a beautiful, sturdy two-piece box with a 120-page book "Divination Manual: The Sacred Mysteries of Babylon." The informative book bridges Chaldeans' understanding of the Universal laws and their magical rituals for prosperity and wellbeing.
New Babylonian Tarot comprised three features that are important for a modern Tarotist to explore new horizons in Tarot:
· Depicting new meaningful images within standard patterns and designs of traditional Tarot cards.
· Unveiling old spiritual traditions related to Tarot in Babylonian divination.
· Rediscovering Chaldeans magical practices useful for a modern reader.
Roxana Paul is a professional Tarot designer and illustrator. She created her brand style being attracted by her interest in mysticism, self-development, and spiritual transformation. She has been a Tarot reader for six years as well as a member of the Tarosophy Tarot Association. To develop her abilities, Roxana applies meditation, spell work, and natural healing. She has created several Tarot decks that already released, including Venetian Carnival Tarot (a successful Kickstarter project in January 2017), Australian Tarot, Maori Tattoo Tarot, Venetian Anonymous Tarot, Old Parchment Tarot (all of them are available at the Tarot Art Studio Store https://store10170299.ecwid.com/
New Babylonian wcj Tarot is available now for pre-order on Kickstarter for the price of US $45.
