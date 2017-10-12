 
Industry News





Rio Seasoning Now Available in My Fresh Basket in Kendall Yards, Spokane

The Rio Seasoning Company is proud to announce that all three flavors are available at My Fresh Basket market in Kendall Yards by Downtown Spokane.
 
 
Deer Park, WA - The Rio Seasoning Company is proud to announce that the Original, Hot, and Chicken flavors are available at My Fresh Basket market in Kendall Yards near Downtown Spokane. The Brazilian inspired seasonings hit store shelves in late September.

"Rio Seasonings being available in My Fresh Basket just makes sense," says Founder Richard Curtis. "We feel our products fit the mission of My Fresh Basket and their commitment to providing fresh local products."

The wcj Rio Seasoning Company's full line of seasonings can be found in over 25 other grocery stores around the Inland Northwest. For a full list of stores, please visit The Rio Seasoning Company's online store locator: https://rioseasoning.com/store-locator/ (https://rioseasoning.com/store-locator/)

All Rio Seasonings are made from pure and natural ingredients and are gluten-free, msg free, and contain no animal products. Additionally, there is nothing artificial contained in any of the products.

About The Rio Seasoning Company
We are The Rio Seasoning Company; a family owned business based in Deer Park, Washington founded by Diva and Richard Curtis.

The Rio Seasoning Company goes to great lengths to ensure that our Brazilian inspired seasonings are unique and of superior quality. They were created for those who love cooking and especially for those who love eating.

Contact
Richard Curtis. Founder
The Rio Seasoning Company
***@rioseasoning.com
